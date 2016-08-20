Actress Olivia Munn has definitely got style. She’s no stranger to high-end fashion and one-of-a-kind couture, but even Munn loves a good bargain and boy did she find one.

The 36-year-old starlet (and girlfriend of Aaron Rodgers, estranged brother of The Bachelorette‘s Jordan Rodgers) rocked a stylish mini-skirt by Fifteen Twenty while out on the town this Saturday afternoon. Munn styled the skirt with a simple white tank and strappy sandals. Effortlessly chic!

Not only is the boho-patterned skirt totally wearable either day or night (you could easily transform it into a work outfit with a cute blazer and pumps), it’s also on sale for only $57! You seriously can’t beat that deal. Check out the skirt below and be sure to hit up the Fifteen Twenty website before this bargain blows over!

