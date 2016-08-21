Beer and healthy normally don’t go in the same sentence, but here we go: Beer has some healthy qualities.

Although it’s shunned as empty calories and nasty hangovers, plenty of scientists have found that beer can actually be good for you in some ways. So before you drink up this weekend, pat yourself on the back for heading to the bar. Turns out that, and this is important, in moderation, beer will help you stay thin, live longer, and stress less.

1. Beer helps prevent cancer

There’s actually an ingredient in beer can even help you fight cancer. Xanthohumol, a flavonoid found in hops, is an antioxidant which inhibits cancer-causing enzymes.

2. Beer stops you getting kidney stones

People who drink beer in moderate are 41% less likely to get kidney stones, according to a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

3. Beer can help you lose weight

The beer belly is a myth. Actually, in a study conducted at the Oregon State University, researchers gave one group of mice xanthohumol, a flavonoid found in beer, and fed them a high-fat diet. Another group of mice (the control group) was simply fed a high-fat diet. Mice given xanthohumol gained 22 percent less weight than the control group. Somehow, the beer kept the mice fit!

4. Beer helps ease stress and anxiety

Studies on drinking in moderation show a little bit of alcohol is a great way to relax. Just make sure you don’t overdo it, more than a glass or two and beer can create more anxiety and tension.

5. Beer strengthens your bones

A glass or two a day could help make your bones stronger – it’s rich in dietary silicon, key to building bone mineral density, according to a study in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture.

Cheers!