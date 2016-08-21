Uh oh! Bad photoshop strikes again.

Khloe Kardashian has been getting a lot of love for her amazing physique lately. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been putting in hard work at the gym and it’s definitely paying off—she looks great! That’s why we’re so confused about her recent Instagram post, which is so badly photoshopped it looks like she’s missing most of her left arm.

In the image the Kardashian sister is promoting her favorite weight-loss tea, Fit Tea, but fans can’t get seem to get past the altered image.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BI274cFDslM/?taken-by=khloekardashian

The Instagram photo has been flooded with comments from followers who, like us, can’t seem to understand why the fit and trim celeb needs to even use Photoshop in the first place! As one fan pointed out, “You are beautiful and an inspiration. I don’t care what people say. I lost 15 pounds and on my way to be hated on! Haters.” We agree. Khloe Kardashian has no need to Photoshop any of her pictures, it’s just perpetuating an unrealistic body image to young girls and women. Love yourself and flaunt it!