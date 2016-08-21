We’re not sure if another apology is going to make up for all of the controversy surrounding the so-called “robbery” Ryan Lochte was a victim of this past week at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Regardless, Lochte has issued yet another apology, this time in an interview with NBC’s Matt Lauer.

Lochte reiterated his remorse for creating the biggest scandal of this summer’s game and expressed his desire to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

“All I know is that I learned my lesson, I definitely did. These kind of shenanigans or whatever you want to call them will never happen again and I love this sport. I dedicated my whole entire life to it and it’s not who I am. I’m not done with this sport. There is still more I want to accomplish. All I know is I’m going to move forward from this and learn from this and better myself in making sure this never happens again.”

He’s not sure, though, if his “shenanigans” could prevent him from competing with Team USA in the future. Most of all, he’s embarrassed he let is teammates down:

“I let my team down. I wanted to be there. I don’t want them to think that I left and left them dry… I’m just really sorry. I’m embarrassed for myself, my family, especially those guys, USA swimming, the whole Olympic games, everyone watching. I was just immature and I made a huge mistake. I took away from their accomplishments and I think that’s what hurts me the most is that everyone is just watching my immature antics and I’m just embarrassed.”

Lochte’s television interview with Lauer comes just a day after he posted a lengthy apology on Twitter. The other Team USA swimmers involved in the incident, Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and Jimmy Feigen, have all since been able to recover their passports and make it safely back to the United States.