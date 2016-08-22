Two Irish women bravely live tweeted their journey to the UK to get an abortion. The procedure is currently illegal in Ireland unless the woman’s life is in danger. In an attempt to encourage an overruling, these women documented their journey on the account Two Women Traveling, where both of their identities remained anonymous.

The majority of their tweets were directed towards Enda Kenny, the prime minister of Ireland.

We stand in solidarity with all women exiled by @EndaKennyTD, his predecessors, his apologists. #twowomentravel pic.twitter.com/lipWBwdViA — Two Women Travel (@TwoWomenTravel) August 20, 2016

Hey @EndaKennyTD where u watching the Olympics from?Out for a tense lonely lunch.No sleep,no food.#twowomentravel pic.twitter.com/lDaI3mkqVD — Two Women Travel (@TwoWomenTravel) August 20, 2016

Forced 2 leave Ireland, @EndaKennyTD joined by more Irish in waiting room,waiting for our loved ones #twowomentravel pic.twitter.com/19FNUacPJD — Two Women Travel (@TwoWomenTravel) August 20, 2016

Friend is out & safe. Procedure was quick & staff very warm. Our love to you all. @EndaKennyTD failed us. You did not. #twowomentravel — Two Women Travel (@TwoWomenTravel) August 20, 2016

We are nearly home. Thanks to everyone for unreal support – with one glaring exception. @EndaKennyTD #twowomentravel pic.twitter.com/yuqCNUSysJ — Two Women Travel (@TwoWomenTravel) August 21, 2016

To all of you. We hear you and we love you. Courage and solidarity ❤️ @EndaKennyTD #twowomentravel pic.twitter.com/hgGTnKGCIJ — Two Women Travel (@TwoWomenTravel) August 20, 2016

Throughout their story, tweeters proclaimed their support while sharing their own stories.

“Someone very dear to me had to make this trip at 16 years old, on a day like today and I can’t stop crying # twowomentravel # repealtheighth,” wrote Harry Bear.

“#twowomentravel is so crucial, heartbreaking, and unfortunately necessary. I wish I’d had this absolute bravery when I had my abortion,” a tweeter named Kate wrote. “I’d do it again; My abortion probably saved my life. No panel of adjudicators should get to decide if I mean that.”

“I knew I wasn’t the only person who traveled but stigma prevented us reaching out and finding each other,” Jan Ní Shuilleabhían posted.

Simon Harris, Ireland’s minister for health also showed his support via Twitter, stating “Thanks to @TwoWomenTravel for telling story of reality which faces many. Citizens Assembly – a forum to discuss 8th & make recommendations.”

The women ended their live tweet with a strong note to repeal the eighth amendment, which makes abortion illegal in Ireland.

Here’s to making change happen.

[H/T: Elite Daily]