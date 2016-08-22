Matt Knight, who lives in the Nevada Lidgerwood area in Washington, can officially be deemed a hero after he rescued a little girl who was tied to a metal fence with a bungee cord around her neck this weekend. He was mowing his lawn when he heard screams from across the street.

“I walked over there and the kid, like the photo you saw, was strapped or caught up in some of the bungee strap to the fence,” he told a local news station. “Because of the previous things that had happened there [at the house] I wanted some photo evidence versus a bunch of hearsay.”

The child’s mother has since come forward claiming that the toddler got tangled up in the cords, but she would not elaborate on why the child was out of the house to begin with.

Police had been called to the woman’s house on three separate occasions after the child was seen crawling around the streets alone. When Knight found her, he took a photo for police and untied her.

“That strap or bungee cord was pretty much at neck level. She was up on her feet, but she was kind of struggling around her neck,” he said.

He also explained how he wanted the Department of Social Health Services to step in and help the toddler, but a spokesperson for the organization said it cannot comment on individual cases unless it ends in death or near-death experiences.

