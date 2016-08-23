Looking for a chance to learn, write, and have fun doing it? College Candy is offering an editorial opportunity to get your content published while learning the odds and ends of a digital publishing company.

We are the leading college lifestyle destination for girls. We are continually looking for self-starters who want to learn how a digital media and publishing business works from the inside-out. We cover everything from the latest university news to notable entertainment info, from The Bachelor to the latest trends in fashion.

Become a College Candy contributor and receive direct access to our powerful platform while gaining valuable experience in the world of digital media.

Who should apply?

Students: Learn the inside of a digital business while meeting school requirements. If you need school credit or an internship, you’ve come to the right place.

Bloggers: Are you blogging away about sports, television or politics but frustrated that very few people are reading your stuff? You could do the same thing on a website that will reach a large audience.

Aspiring journalists: Gain experience in the competitive world of digital media. Build your portfolio, test your mettle and key on the top trending topics. Learn to write stuff that people will read.

What’s in it for me?

As for the benefits and perks of working at College Candy, the list is endless, but we’ll try to keep it short:

Exposure: Get eyeballs on your work and broadcast yourself to the world.

Voice: The chance to write about topics you care about in your own voice.

Audience: College Candy reaches millions of monthly unique visitors worldwide.

Self-Promotion: Posts will include taglines to help you promote your blog, website, services or product.

Perks: Covering and attending entertainment events in NYC.

Flexibility: While our offices are in New York, we encourage students from across the country to apply. The ability to work remotely is available for the right person.

How do I sign up?

Applicants should email us with the subject “College Candy Editorial Internship” to louis.baragona@teamcoed.com. Be sure to include a resume and 5 story ideas. We look forward to hearing from you.