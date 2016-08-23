Losing over 90 pounds is not an easy feat to conquer, but Rachel Graham has made it sound at least doable. Ever since she started her weight loss Instagram account @losinggracity in 2015, Graham has been honest with her followers on her weight, her struggles and what really comes with losing 90 lbs.

In a recent post, Graham revealed what losing that amount of weight really looks like, tackling yet another obstacle that many deal with: excess skin. “The anxiety posting this is REAL,” she wrote. The caption is attached to a side-by-side photo of Graham in a sports bra and biker shorts that show her stomach. “Taken a few minutes apart, flexing in the first. ‘How did you avoid loose skin and stretch marks?’ Heyyyyy, I didn’t! Its all there. High waisted bottoms have become my bff.”

She continued, “I’d be lying if I said my loose skin wasn’t an insecurity of mine.. But I refuse to let it consume me. It doesn’t hold me back like the weight used to. This stomach has grown two beautiful boys.. Has been through a 90lb+ gain and loss (100lb+ lost from my highest weight while pregnant!) Will you have loose skin after losing weight? I can’t answer that for you, everyBODY is different.”

Weight loss is an accomplishment that should be valued, loose skin or not. While the end result should cause a sense of pride, it can also cause insecurity, but how you feel is all that matters. As Graham explains, “I am more FIT than I’ve ever been in my entire life. Happier. HEALTHIER,” each of which outweighs her insecurity.

“I want to keep it ‘real’ to those following my journey, and my excess skin is my reality,” she told People. “My excess skin is an insecurity of mine, and, while I’m learning to love this body — loose skin and all, I was nervous putting myself so ‘out there’ for everyone to see.”

Followers praised Graham for her honesty.

“You’re gorgeous girl, way to work hard. Often times, for most people, loving themselves is the hardest battle of them all,” one commenter wrote. “Looking good! Get your goals!” another added.

“I just found your account and think it’s great! Loose skin has been my biggest worry as I go through my journey. I’ve lost over 230lbs and have 100+ to go. I very seldom see posts talking about loose skin. I avoid it myself… But I think in order to learn to accept that it’s there AND a part of me, I have to start facing it. Thank you so much for posting this!! I needed to hear it and to start dealing with it. 💗💗☺️” another stated.

“I truly didn’t anticipate this much encouragement and support from everyone,” Graham explained. “Reading the responses really left me emotional.”

Keep up the good work, Rachel!

VIEW GALLERY