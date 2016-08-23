Every year, we go into the MTV Video Music Awards thinking we’ve seen it all. There have been tons of shocking moments in the awards show’s run. Between Britney Spears‘ scandalous kiss with Madonna, Kanye West announcing his presidential run (he wouldn’t be the worst), and (our personal fave) Nicki Minaj asking, “Miley, what’s good?” the show always promises to leave viewers talking and social media buzzing.

This year, truth is also hoping to leave VMA viewers talking, but in this case, the conversation will be focused on shocking smoking statistics. truth, the nation’s longest-running youth tobacco prevention program, will be premiering their latest commercial before the VMAs and a preview of the commercial’s info definitely relays some pretty horrifying facts about tobacco use.

This year, truth‘s focus is on the income disparity between smokers and non-smokers, and the implications of this financial burden in the futures of young people as they are faced with deciding whether to smoke or not.

They discovered that smokers make 20% less than non-smokers, a fact that 88% of adults ages 15-25 did not know. This translates to young adult smokers missing out on up to $10,000 a year. This deficit of usable income can end in a lack of financial independence and stability, as well as leave them #SQUADLESS. truth seeks to rally teens together to end smoking for good in order to close the wage gap between smokers and non-smokers.

Tune into the 2016 VMAs Sunday, August 28 at 9 P.M. not only for the performances and awards but also for the truth.

Check out truth’s commercial, #SQUADLESS, here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyR-0qSNwEE