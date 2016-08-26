Bodysuits are one of the hottest, and most versatile, trends in the fashion world right now. The Kardashian/Jenner clan, as well as a hoard of other celebrities, are huge fans of this skintight look. And for good reason! Not only do bodysuits look hot on every body type, they work effortlessly as a day-to-night outfit. You can rock them with a high-waisted skirt or pant at the office, use it as a bathing suit for a day by the pool and definitely wear it for a girls night out!

Check out our 7 favorite bodysuits below!

VIEW GALLERY