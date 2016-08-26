Emma Roberts Style: Top 15 Best Style & Fashion Moments

Emma Roberts has graced our television screens since she was a teenager in Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous. Throughout the years, the blonde beauty has gone on to work on bigger and better projects. Roberts is well-known for starring in the thriller show American Horror Story, which will be back on TV September 14. The actress also has made a great impression with her work in the horror comedy show Scream Queens, which makes its return on September 20. Roberts made a great parallel between her power hungry character Madison Montgomery from American Horror Story to the dictating queen Chanel Oberlin in Scream Queens.

Although Roberts was first recognized for being the niece of the famous Julia Roberts, but she was determined to pave her own way in Hollywood. The 25-year-old actress has starred in various films like Aquamarine, We’re The Millers, Scream 4, among many others. She has even starred along her A-list aunt in the rom-com Valentine’s Day.

The blonde actress actually had a short singing career that goes back to 2005. She released an album for Unfabulous which was used for the show’s soundtrack. As the years went by, Roberts lent her voice for movies she was working on like Aquamarine and Celeste and Jesse Forever.

Roberts’ latest movie Nerve was released this past July. The techno-thriller movie was well received, making over $40 million at the box office. It’s undeniable to say that the actress has an impeccable wardrobe onscreen and it’s no surprise that her style is just as amazing when she’s not on set.

Her style is both elegant and casual. She favors solid colors like black and white the most and will occasionally wear beautiful shades of purple, yellow and blue. Although this may sound bland, she also likes to throw in pops of color in her outfits to spice them up. Check out Emma Roberts’ best looks through the years.

