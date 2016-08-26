Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s steamy romance is starting to serious. Although the pop star and film actor have only been dating since February of 2016, Bloom is head over heels and ready to get down on one knee.

A source told E! News all about Bloom’s proposal plans this past week:

“They are in love and happier than ever. [Orlando] would like to get engaged to [Katy] before the year is up.”

Apparently, Bloom thinks the “Rise” singer is not just wife material, but mother material as well. Bloom shares a 5-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr and clearly feels comfortable inviting Perry into his child’s life. The source confirmed Bloom is definitely over his ex and looking forward to building a life with Perry, a life that will hopefully include children:

“He has been over her for some time and [is] ready to begin his life with Katy. [Marriage and children] is something Katy has always wanted when she met the man she was ready to settle down with.”

It may even turn out that Perry and Bloom may welcome a little bundle of joy before they actually tie the knot, as the source says it’s not something they are opposed to.

Seeing as 2017 is right around the corner, it would appear as though Bloom could make the proposal any day now! We for one, would be so happy to see Perry settle down with Bloom after her tough divorce from Russell Brand.