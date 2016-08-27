More bad news for JoJo Fletcher. The Bachelorette star and her fiancé Jordan Rodgers have had their fair share of drama, most recent being a slew of cheating scandals, and unfortunately more allegations are being brought forth.

In Touch reports that Rodgers’ Tinder account remains active, even after becoming engaged to Fletcher on the hit reality television show. LA resident Nicole Andersson told In Touch she had matched with Rodgers as recently as July 10:

“It’s super shady. He shouldn’t be on there if he’s really serious about JoJo.”

According to Andersson, Rodgers would have had to “swipe right” on her profile in order for them to match. This sounds very shady to us. In Touch reported that Rodgers was also accused of using the dating app, Raya, while filming the show.

JoJo has yet to publicly comment on her fiancé’s alleged transgressions, but her family is apparently urging her to let go of Rodgers:

“Friends and family are urging her to dump Jordan. They don’t want to see her get hurt or embarrassed any more than she already is.”

We think she just needs to dump him already, this is starting to get ridiculous.