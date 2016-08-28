The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards just started and Rihanna opened the show in absolutely epic fashion. Surrounded by a slew of sexy back up dancers, Rihanna performed a montage of some of the greatest hits of her career including “We Found Love,” “Don’t Stop the Music,” and many more. Stay tuned, though, because Rihanna is expected to perform at least three more times (yes, three!) at the MTV VMA’s tonight. Bad girl RiRi better work!

[UPDATE] RiRi’s second performance of the evening, surrounded by hundreds of partiers on stage, included a performance of “Work.” While it was cool to see RiRi dancing and partying on stage with so many people, this probably isn’t her best vocal performance of the evening so far. She definitely killed it with the moves, but she was a little bit pitchy and breathy throughout the song.

[UPDATE] Rihanna’s third performance of the evening was our least favorite of the night … it seemed like she was having some serious issues with her earpiece, making her vocals sound a little off. But we really can’t blame her if her last performance of the night was a little bit lackluster. With three performances and a dozen outfit changes so far, she basically put on a whole concert at the VMAs this Sunday night. She did, however, close out with a pretty badass rendition of “B*tch Better Have My Money.”

[UPDATE] RiRi opened her last performance of the evening with a beautiful rendition of “Stay,” accompanied at first by only a piano and then a full orchestra. She flawlessly segued into “Diamonds” and then into “Love on the Brain.” Her execution of the songs was vocally flawless and full of emotion and soul. We loved it and could not think of a better way to close out the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Drake came out afterwards and presented the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Rihanna and the way he looked at her?!

Drake EVEN said, “I’ve been in love with her since I was 22 years old.” OMG!! This definitely confirms the romance rumors!