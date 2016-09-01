When your school makes the Princeton Review’s list of top 20 party schools in the U.S., as a student, you’re thrilled. You always knew you university was the f*cking bomb, and now, so does everyone else. But if you’re one of the school administrators, things aren’t as great. Just ask Glenn McConnell, president of the College of Charleston, a school that came in at #15 on that list. Despite never formally addressing the school’s placement on the list, McConnell did announce that the school will be banning alcohol-related activities in all of greek life.

Wow. What a buzzkill.

In a statement released earlier this week, McConnell said the ban was put in place after several unnamed incidents.

This is not a knee-jerk reaction to an isolated incident, but rather a serious response to a series of dangerous behaviors connected to some members of our fraternities and sororities, ranging from disruptive parties out in the community this month to recent medical transports related to extreme intoxication. Enough is enough. This type of reckless and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated. While we have a robust and comprehensive education and disciplinary conduct process for drug and alcohol abuse, clearly the message is not getting through to all students. At the College, the well-being and safety of our students are the highest priorities. We want our students to have an enriched, well-rounded experience, both academically and socially, but not at the expense of putting themselves and their peers in jeopardy.

Obviously, that list had everything to do with this decision. Members of every chapter will also go through “additional education and training regarding alcohol and substance abuse, associated high-risk behavior and bystander intervention.”

Considering the current climate of college campuses, we think this might be a bit late on arrival. College students are going to find a way to drink and they’re going to be crafty AF to make sure it happens. The College of Charleston is cool! Can’t you just take it in stride, McConnell?!