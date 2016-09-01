Daniel Drill-Mellum, a former University of Minnesota student and Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brother, was sentenced to 74 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to raping two women in 2014. He will also remain a lifelong registered sex offender.

According to the Star Tribune, Drill-Mellum, 22, assaulted the first woman in the laundry room of his fraternity house during a Halloween party. A week later, he assaulted a second woman in his apartment. During the trial, both victims gave extremely detailed accounts of their attack.

“I thought I was going to die,” one of the women said. “I kind of hoped I was going to die.”

“Sometimes I passed out because I wasn’t breathing steadily enough,” the other woman said. “I would come to terrified and confused.” The second victim also described her encounter with the Minneapolis police detective, who questioned the amount of alcohol she drank.

“I remember hearing later from that same detective that Mr. Drill-Mellum had insisted that I wanted what happened to me because I ‘liked rough sex,’ ” she said in court. She also explained that one detective told her the case “probably wasn’t gonna go anywhere.”

But Drill-Mellum pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and apologized to his victims in a packed courtroom.

“I am deeply sorry,” he said. “No one should have to endure the trauma and harm I have caused you. … I have only begun to understand the impact I have had on you.” Drill-Mellum’s attorney, Debbie Lang, also added that her client entered inpatient sex offender treatment last May.

Neither woman believed he was remorseful for his actions or that he would change his behavior.

“He knows what his actions were,” the second victim said in her statement. “All of this is permanent for me. I wonder how permanent it is for [him]?”