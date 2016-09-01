John Coddington, a 23-year-old South Carolina man, pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder in the death of his 32-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Williams. According to news reports, Coddington beat her, stuffed her body in a suitcase, and then burned it in a barrel last year.

Coddington, who met Williams online, admitted to beating her in their apartment in December 2015 and watching her die. At the time, he was using crack cocaine and was also drunk during the crime. Several days later, Coddington tried to cover up his crime by burning Williams’ body in Chester County. He also reportedly burned her clothes and personal belongings.

According to WBTV in South Carolina,

Prosecutors said Coddington and Williams entered into a relationship after meeting on Backpage.com, a website that advertises for prostitution. “About 3 weeks after meeting, they agreed that she was going to give up using Backpage and being an escort, and that they would both quit using drugs and she would move in with him to his apartment,” said Solicitor Kevin Brackett. When Coddington returned to their shared apartment last December, prosecutors said he found Williams passed out. He told investigators he went through her phone and discovered she was still using the site to meet other men.

After beating and kicking her to death, several pools of blood formed throughout the apartment. “He stood there smoking a cigarette, she was still conscious, they were talking for the last 20 minutes or so of their life and he stood there and watched her die,” Brackett told a judge in court Wednesday.

Coddington was sentenced to 45 years in prison as part of a plea deal and apologized to Williams’ family. “I apologize to all Tiffany Williams’ family, especially her sister, and her children. I have nothing else I can say,” Coddington said.

Williams was the mother of three children.