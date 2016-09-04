We think Amy Schumer is one of the funniest ladies in the entertainment business. And as it turns out, she is also one of the fiercest.

During a stop in Stockholm, Sweden on the comedian’s comedy tour one very immature audience member decided to yell out, “Show us your tits,” from his seat in the middle of the audience. So rude. Schumer, however, did not skip a beat with her response to the sexist heckler. In fact, she even invited him on stage so that she could roast him in front of everyone with an epic line of questioning. First Schumer asked, “What do you do for a living?” The annoying a**hole apparently works in sales (a bit surprising if you ask us), to which Schumer replied, “Is it going well? Cause we’re not buying it.” ROASTED.

Schumer even gave the guy one last chance to enjoy the show with the warning, “But if you yell out again, you’re going to be yelling ‘show your tits’ in the parking lot, because you’re going to get thrown out, motherf**ker.” But I guess the guy just couldn’t keep his mouth shut because he yelled out the offensive comment again and she swiftly threw him out on the street. You go girl. Check out the video of Schumer destroying the unnamed d-bag below.