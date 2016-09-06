This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Kohl’s for IZEA. All opinions are 100% mine.

For some reason, at the beginning of every school year I find absolutely nothing in my closet that I want to wear. It’s not that my clothes don’t fit, or that I don’t have enough options (seriously, I think I may have a shopping addiction), it’s that I’m missing styles that coincide with the latest trends in stores and on my favorite fashion blogs. But, as you and I both know, trendy items are not only ridiculously pricey, they also end up getting a very limited amount of wear. I know that I, for one, won’t be caught dead in an outfit once it’s out of style. I can’t afford to only wear something on the first day of school (FDOS) and then never again. That’s why Kohls.com has been a major lifesaver this year. First, let me just admit that I have a little bit of an online shopping addiction. How could you not? It’s so easy (maybe a little too easy, if you ask me) to shop a number of different styles, and there are so many great deals and sales found exclusively online.

As the beginning of the school year grew closer and closer, I started to really freak out about what I was going to wear on the first day (i.e. the most important outfit of the year!). I’ve got #BigPlans this year and did not want to make a bad first impression with a lackluster FDOS look. After scouring my closet for hours and trying on countless options (none of which I liked), I went straight to the Kohl’s website. The Shop Kohl’s Back to School page is UNREAL. After just a few clicks, I found the perfect first-day outfit. Honestly, it’s so perfect I have to give you all of the details because you’re going to want to do the same.

Denim jeans are a first day look must-have and I found a fierce pair of Sonoma Faded Skinny Jeans that fit my body flawlessly. Also, the faded wash gives off that effortlessly chic vibe that we all constantly strive for. I matched it with a super simple SO White V-Neck Tee that I found on the Kohl’s Juniors Apparel Page because it will literally go with anything. The SO V-Neck Tees are my favorite because they are super soft and they come in a ton of different colors, so I can mix and match to make a bunch of unique outfits. Still, just a plain white t-shirt and denim jeans aren’t enough to impress your friends and teachers. This is where shoes and accessories are key! I found a gorgeous pair of Candie’s Layered Ankle Boots that I am obsessed with. The price was practically a steal and I know for a fact that those boots are going to get a ton of mileage this fall. You’ll also want to stay tuned for an amazing pair of ShoeMint Ashton Slip-On Sneakers, which I could have also easily worn with this outfit. These comfy sneaks are going to pair perfectly with my activewear look but can also be tied into other casual outfits with denim. You could also mix things up by matching them with a feminine skirt.

To add a little bit of color and flair, I paired this look with a beautiful grey infinity scarf by Simply Vera Wang (a high-end designer look for less, thank you Kohl’s!). Finally, no back to school look would be complete without a backpack. Duh! This adorable Mudd Callie Buffalo Check Backpack was not only on major discount, it is big enough to fit all of the supplies I need, and then some. I am also so in love with the Mudd Four Tone Textured Bangle Bracelet Set. The set comes with like a thousand bracelets so you’ll never run out and if you lose or misplace a few you won’t freak out. They match with everything and I promise you’ll end up wearing them every single day (or almost every single day).

Kohl’s isn’t just great for that perfect first day of school look, although they did have me totally covered. I found amazing activewear looks, including comfy leggings and sneakers, that are perfect for those days when you’re in a hurry (maybe from oversleeping after a late night of cramming) but still want to look put together. Stay tuned here (and PLEASE visit Kohls.com, you’ll thank me later) to check out more amazing back to school looks!