California State University Los Angeles will now offer segregated housing for Black students in order to protect them from “microaggressions” and “racially insensitive remarks,” the Washington Times reports.

The idea was initially proposed by CSLA’s Black Student Union last year. School officials will offer “housing space delegated for Black students” at the Halisi Scholars Black Living-Learning Community.

The arrangement comes roughly nine months after the university’s Black Student Union presented faculty with a list of demands in response to what they called frequent racist attacks on campus. Segregated housing was listed as one of the demands, along with a $30 million scholarship endowment to assist Black students, a new anti-discrimination policy and a cultural competency course for the entire school.

“[It] would provide a cheaper alternative housing solution for Black students. This space would also serve as a safe space for Black CSLA students to congregate, connect, and learn from each other,” the letter stated.

After the announcement was made, the student union celebrated the victory on their Instagram page, calling it a “long overdue, but well deserved” achievement.

According to the College Fix, students who seek to live in Halisi must agree to “respect the differences of others that live in my community and look for positive thing to learn from them,” “be an advocate for change if the tools and resources available are deemed inadequate,” and “accept that I am still learning and need to be open to new ideas and experiences.”

Robert Lopez, a spokesperson for the university, told the College Fix Tuesday that the new housing initiative will also focus on “academic excellence and learning experiences that are inclusive and non-discriminatory.” However, he declined to elaborate on how many rooms (there are 192 dorms on campus) would be dedicated to the segregated housing. University officials, Black Student Union members and other campus staffers also declined to comment.

