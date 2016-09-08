Kanye West‘s fashion career might be on the rocks after his Yeezy Season 4 show yesterday in New York City had models passing out before walking the runway. Photos of the models surfaced online, especially among fashion editors, who expressed their disapproval — and even called for a boycott — on social media.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian both posted about the show, which took place at Roosevelt Island’s abandoned smallpox hospital, before the chaos began.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/773614821824684040

Yeezy Season 4 pic.twitter.com/J01kpk7bzZ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 7, 2016

Sadly, it didn’t take long for things to go south. According to The Muse, models stood “in formation” outside for nearly two hours before the show even began, while fashion editors waited “in a holding pen.” By the time the show finally started, viewers reported that many of the models were actually passing out.

New York Times reporter tweeted a photo of one model seen on the ground wearing a black leotard and tights.

Model undone by the heat at Yeezy. pic.twitter.com/vaZlisrMdm — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 7, 2016

A Washington Post fashion editor snapped a similar photo.

Is this the show? Waiting until the models collapse one by one? #YeezySeason4 #NYFW Am I complicit? What's going on! pic.twitter.com/Mm5pi3GVKN — Robin Givhan (@RobinGivhan) September 7, 2016

Stella Bugbee, The Cut‘s Editorial Director, expressed outrage in a string of tweets, stating that models were passing out because they weren’t given water. She also said that no one seemed to be helping them once they were down.

https://twitter.com/stellabugbee/status/773620675944865792

Numerous editors even left the show before it finished.

https://twitter.com/stellabugbee/status/773621959531892736

https://twitter.com/stellabugbee/status/773622382032515073

But West was having problems well before the fashion show even started. The famous singer was slammed earlier in the week after he had a casting call for “multiracial models only.”

“The ten thousand people that showed up didn’t have a problem with it,” he told Vogue Wednesday. The interview elaborated:

But he insists the concept—which came out of discussions with his longtime collaborator Vanessa Beecroft, the Italian artist who helps to stage and choreograph his shows—was not intended to exclude anyone, least of all black women. “How do you word the idea that you want all variations of black?” West said. “How do you word that exactly?”

Clearly things didn’t get any better from there:

https://twitter.com/stellabugbee/status/773624685368049664

Kanye West has yet to comment on the incident.