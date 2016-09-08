This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Kohl’s for IZEA. All opinions are 100% mine.

We all have those days. You know the ones I’m talking about, where everything just seems to go wrong. Maybe you were up late the night before cramming in some last-minute studying before a big test or maybe you just hit the snooze button one too many times (this ALWAYS happens to me). Either way, when this happens the quality of my outfit for school usually suffers—cue the sweatpants and hoodie.

But it doesn’t have to be like that. When you’ve got #BigPlans, you can’t show up to school looking like a slob. Thanks to Kohl’s.com, you can rock an activewear look that will make you look completely put together (and super athletic) even when your morning has been a total mess.

I am super into the athleisure trend right now because it’s cute, comfy and perfect for when I’m in a hurry. One of my go-to looks is to pair funky leggings with a super basic tee and, of course, a cute pair of sneakers. The Women’s Tek Gear Workout Leggings are one of my favorite items because not only are they made of an amazingly stretchy (yet somehow form-fitting) fabric, the design is so cute. The patterns are bright, fun and will definitely make you stand out (in the most fashion-forward way, of course) in the classroom or at the gym. You could match these leggings, as well as the 11 (yes, you heard that correctly) other styles offered, with nearly any athletic top. I opted for my mix-and-match go-to favorite, the Juniors’ SO V-Neck Pocket Tee in gray, but be sure to check out the Kohl’s Juniors Apparel Page for more affordable essentials.

One of my favorite athleisure finds, however, comes in my favorite type of packaging—a shoe box! Can you tell that I’m obsessed with shoes? These ShoeMint Ashton Slip-On Sneakers are an awesome alternative to rolling up to class in some old pair of sweaty sneakers. The faux snakeskin look isn’t just trendy, it’s also eco-friendly! Not to mention these slip-ons could just as easily match with one of the countless options from Mudd denim (Mudd offers so many styles and washes!). But if the slip-on sneaker isn’t your thing, Candie’s has some incredibly cute (and discounted!) sneakers available, as well. If you’re looking for some super recognizable brand name sneakers (I’m talking about Nike, Adidas and more), you’ll also definitely want to check out the Shop Kohl’s Back to School page.

Anyways, I’ve got to run off to yoga class. Did you know that September is National Yoga Month, by the way? Kohl’s has some great options for all of you yogis out there, or for those of you that, like me, are just trying to get your ohm on. Stay tuned for more back to school looks from Kohl’s! Hint: the next look is one that is perfect for hitting the books.

