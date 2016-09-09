Every child of the ’90s knows that the Spice Girls were life. I was so obsessed that I even had my third-grade birthday party themed everything Spice Girls. Well, die-hard fans like you and I can finally rejoice as a reunion tour has officially been confirmed by Mel B herself!

Mel B appeared on The Late Late Show Thursday evening and revealed to host James Corden that there will be a Spice Girls reunion in honor of the 20th anniversary of the iconic pop group’s album.

But wait. There’s one catch and it is seriously a bummer.

The reunion won’t be a complete reunion because Mel C and Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) have decided not to partake in the epic festivities. When Corden asked Mel B why the two ladies were sitting the reunion tour out, she gave this hilarious (yet still very sad) response:

“The other two bitches didn’t want to do it!” She then corrected, “My other two fellow lovely ladies. You know Victoria is busy with her great fashion line and Mel C is doing her own album, so they gracefully said, ‘You three go ahead and do it.’ We’re girl power. We support each other.”

Um, yeah they are! The Spice Girls practically invented girl power. While there are no dates or locations set in place just yet, Mel B revealed that she, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell hope to kick off their tour in London seeing as they are a British band and all.

We have a feeling those tickets are going to sell out real fast.