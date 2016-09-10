Oh, the ’90s. The decade was a great (if not interesting, at the very least) time for music, fashion and, for those of us that grew up during that period, toys. We fondly remember our obsession with the Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, Aaron Carter, Clueless, Bill Nye and so, so much more. Every now and then, us ’90s babies miss some of the products and fashion from our childhoods. Well, you don’t have to miss out anymore.

We scoured the web for some of the best (and most nostalgic) items from the 90’s you can still get your hands on today in the 21st century. From chokers to mood rings (yeah, we know you had a collection of both growing up), we found you the best of the best. And if you’re still having a ’90s moment after doing a little bit of online shopping after clicking through this gallery, you’ll definitely want to visit Etsy because they have a ton of authentic ’90s gear for sale. So check out this gallery and get your ’90s on, girl!

VIEW GALLERY