This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Kohl’s for IZEA. All opinions are 100% mine.

So at this point, you’re a few weeks into school and the homework is slowly starting to pile up. The excitement and the buzz of the first few days are gone and now you’re just in the thick of studying for tests and quizzes. As this period sets in, the first thing that always seems to go first for me is the attention to my outfits. By the end of the first few weeks, I tend to just grab random items and not to worry about what I’m wearing as much as I’m worried about making it to class on time. But thanks again to Kohls.com, it doesn’t have to be that way! After just a few clicks on the Shop Kohl’s Back to School page, I found a perfect, not to mention effortlessly chic, after school study outfit. BONUS: This look includes items I already had in my closet from Kohl’s! Can you say mix-and-match?

I’ve got #BigPlans this semester, especially when it comes to academics, and so I was on the hunt for a perfect outfit for those after school study groups and tutoring sessions (because not all of us can ace AP Chemistry without a little bit of work). I already had some amazing accessories to work with so all I needed was the clothes. As predicted, my Candie’s Layered Ankle Boots have already gotten a ton of mileage and I love that I can wear them with denim jeans, shorts, skirts and even dresses.

In my first look, I paired the Candie’s boots with a great pair of Sonoma Faded Skinny Jeans that I wear on an almost weekly basis. I tied them in with my other mix-and-match favorite, the SO Junior’s Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee. Pro tip: Make sure you check out the Kohl’s Juniors Apparel Page for amazing basics and staples like tees and long sleeves. Another accessory that I’ve already worn so much is the Mudd Four Tone Textured Bangle Bracelet Set, which can go with literally any look or style.

My Mudd Callie Buffalo Check Backpack has always come in such handy this fall, because not only is it the perfect size for holding all of my school supplies, the plaid look is so on trend right now. Plus I love that the black and red check adds a pop of color to even my most basic looks. Anyways, getting back to my favorite item for this look—the dress. Duh! The Women’s Sonoma Chambray Shirtdress, made using an amazingly light denim fabric, is the perfect dress to wear when you hit the books. This dress is so comfortable that I barely noticed the hours go by as I sat in the library, not to mention it is flattering on every body type. The Candie’s boots, along with the fun bangles and bright backpack, all worked together to create a no-nonsense study session outfit.

Ladies, this look is going to be your mid-week study crunch go-to. I promise. Like this look? Want to check out other great, affordable styles? Make sure you visit Kohls.com so that you can make your #BigPlans a reality!

#ad