For anyone who’s ever pushed aside that morning bagel or passed up a happy hour drink in hopes of losing a few pounds, this one’s for you. Fitness blogger Madalin Frodsham recently debunked one of the most prominent health myths out there: if you eat less calories in a day, you will lose weight.
To show her followers what they can attain by actually eating (because you know, it’s kind of important to eat and not starve yourself), she showed what her body looked like when she was eating only 800 calories a day versus when she ate 1,800 calories a day. Then she posted side-by-side before and after photos of herself, and the differences in the photos are pretty astounding.
“Let’s just preface this by saying no, I did not have an ED,” she writes in her Instagram post showing what different calorie intakes can do to your body. “When I was eating 800 calories a day, I thought I was healthy. I was eating healthy food, but hardly any macronutrients. I was curious to find out what my macros were like before I actually started counting my macros, so I entered my old foods into @myfitnesspal to find out. I was quiet [sic] astonished to see how little protein and carbs I was eating.”
She continued, “800 calories seems absurdly low as now I need minimum 1500 calories to be full, but at the time 800 calories was keeping me full because that’s what my body was used to. After a while though, salad simply wasn’t cutting it, and for all the restrictions I was placing on my diet, I simply wasn’t seeing the results I had anticipated.”
When she stepped up her calorie intake, that’s when Frodsham started to see progress.
View this post on Instagram
Let's just preface this by saying no, I did not have an ED. When I was eating 800 calories a day, I thought I was healthy. I was eating healthy food, but hardly any macronutrients. I was curious to find out what my macros were like before I actually started counting my macros, so I entered my old foods into @myfitnesspal to find out. I was quiet astonished to see how little protein and carbs I was eating. 800 calories seems absurdly low as now I need minimum 1500 calories to be full, but at the time 800 calories was keeping me full because that's what my body was used to. After a while though, salad simply wasn't cutting it, and for all the restrictions I was placing on my diet, I simply wasn't seeing the results I had anticipated. So I got in touch with a PT and nutritional coach and got my macros sorted. When he first told me to eat 50% carbs I nearly died! I was eating about 10% carbs before and could not fathom how 50% carbs would not make me fat. I also freaked out at all the calories. I've been keeping an excel spreadsheet and in the first week of being on macros my average calories for the week was a little over 1000. I remember how hard I struggled to actually eat the size of my meals. I would just put my lunch next to my desk and eat it over the course of 3 hours as I couldn't eat it in one sitting! Now my stomach can take way more and is much happier! In the second week I was averaging 1600 calories a day! It didn't take long for my body to catch up. A part of me may always have that mindset that relates not eating with weight loss and "being good today". Sometimes I may forget to eat lunch just because I got busy and for a second I will revert back to old thinking, and think "ohh, I've done really well today and haven't eaten much at all." That's why I love tracking my macros. It will tell me "Maddy, you need to eat more. Go eat 3 potatoes". And I'll pat myself on the back for being healthy and doing really good today! If you're under feeding yourself in an effort to lose weight, don't do what I did for so long. Don't waste your time eating salad when you could be eating sweet potatoes and banana pancakes. Eat more and get fit. It actually works 🙌🏽
“If you’re under feeding yourself in an effort to lose weight, don’t do what I did for so long… Don’t waste your time eating salad when you could be eating sweet potatoes and banana pancakes,” she stated. “Eat more and get fit. It actually works.”
Honestly, you don’t have to tell us twice. Not only are we convinced by these photos, but we also hate turning down an opportunity to eat a meatball. Consider us sold.
View this post on Instagram
So. I get quite a few comments saying, "she only looks different because she's got better undies on". 🙄 And I do agree to some extent, some knickers are certainly more flattering than others 😏 It's just that when I took this before photo I didn't think thousands of people were going to be seeing it 😳 Haha otherwise I would have definitely made more of an effort to look totes sexy💃🏼 so I present to you the daggy knickers which I have been avoiding at a fear of basically, not looking my best. Fast forward 8 months, I feel strong, confident and sexy no matter what I'm wearing 👑 #SweatwithKayla where have you been all my life? 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
View this post on Instagram
Dem back gainzzz 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 when I first started Sweat with Kayla, I wanted to skip all the exercises that were for your arms and back. I just wanted abs and to tone up my booty. What woman ever wants a strong back? Me, that's who! How times have changed! Now I love seeing my back and arm progress as you can really see the muscles and tone developing in those areas. My legs have actually gotten bigger but look leaner and more toned since starting BBG and most of the cellulite I had prior is gone. It's so important to take weekly photos so you can see your progress, often you'll think your body isn't changing but when you see proof it's so motivating to keep on going! 🙌🏽💦💯
[H/T: Elite Daily]