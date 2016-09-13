Update: College Candy has received some feedback in our original reporting of this story. We have made changes to the website headline of this article in order to reflect what we’ve learned from readers about the stigma surrounding mental health and how language can perpetuate this. We hope to be more conscientious of this in the future. Unfortunately, we are not able to change one aspect of the story due to editing capabilities. However, we hope to move forward in the future so that mistakes like this aren’t made. Thank you.

Living with someone can be hard. Not only are you sharing a minuscule space with a complete stranger, but you also don’t have a choice in the matter. The latter is what sucks most for Winnie Chen, an incoming UCLA freshman who found out she had a straight-up ridiculous roommate via email.

In a Twitter post that has since gone viral, Chen showed screenshots of her email exchange with a girl named Ashly, who she is supposed to be living with this semester. But after she left Ashly’s initial message unanswered for a few days, things went straight to hell.

“Okay, so I’m not sure why neither of you responded back to my emails, but I don’t really care, just as long as you both know this and understand that I’m not gonna settle for anything less than what I’m gonna tell you that I’m gonna get once I arrive in the dorm [sic],” the email started out. It was also sent to Chen’s other roommate Guistinna Tun and included a lengthy list of demands for move-in day. “I’ll take the top bunk of the bunk bed that has a bottom and top bunk. I DO NOT want the single bunk where it has a desk underneath the top bunk so don’t try to leave me with that.”

She continued with, “I’m also taking one of the white closets. There should be two white closets and I’m taking one of them. I don’t care for which one it is, just know I’m taking one of them.” After demanding she have the “desk that’s near to the window,” Ashley also added “I won’t be in the mood for any arguing or other nonsense because one of you two decided to deliberately disregard this email.”

Alright girl, easy.



Luckily Chen and her other roommate stick up for themselves in a response email, which Ashly was not thrilled over.

“I would just like to say that me and Winnie are extremely easy going people,” Guistinna Tun writes in response. “We’re chill and more than willing to compromise with one another, including you, and make decisions based on fairness. And we appreciate that you are letting us know your preferences from the get go.”

But the niceness ends there. Aside from listing the aspects of the email that they “didn’t appreciate,” Tun calls her out for her “attitude and sense of entitlement.”

“Please, don’t play the victim. It’s petty,” she wrote. “GIIRRRL, WE HAVEN’T EVEN MET YET. But, at this rate, I don’t think I wanna even meet you anymore. #SORRYBUTNOTTHATSORRY. [sic]”

But Tun concludes with, “Look, I’m not here to fight with you. I hate being a b*tch, but I am not going to allow anyone to talk to me or Winnie like that. You said: ‘Don’t try me,’ but you ended up trying me. So, here I am. I’d understand if you would want to change your roommates after reading this email, because honestly, that is how me and Winnie felt after reading yours. But if you’re willing to work this out and start over, then so are we. I’m all about being open minded and getting to know people. Just let me and Winnie know.”



But alas, the drama didn’t end there. Ashly then replied AGAIN, saying she was a self-proclaimed “ticking time bomb.”

“While I stepped out of line with my attitude, you throwing it right back along with other snarky unnecessary comments is just fighting fire with fire. I’m mature enough to put out the fire myself once I see it spreading, but other people aren’t so I don’t think that was necessarily the right way to handle the situation,” she wrote in response. “However, like I said, the fact that you stuck up for you and Winnie seemed pretty cool to me – I like people who know how to speak up for themselves but most importantly, for others too. So yeah, I don’t mind starting over considering the fact that I don’t get along with people right off the bat because I’m not that much of a people person. So I’m not looking to find new roommates either.”

After she also admitted to being an “over analyzer” with “anger issues,” she said “if that scares you then you can request another roommate.”

Ummm yeah… who wouldn’t take her up on that?



Chen insisted she requested to change rooms but has yet to receive a response. Here’s hoping she doesn’t have to wait too long… this can’t end well.

