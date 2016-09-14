Allen Artis, a 21-year-old junior at the University of North Carolina, was suspended from his university’s football team this week after Delaney Robinson, a 19-year-old sophomore accused him of raping her last Valentine’s Day. Robinson said the two were at her apartment on the Chapel Hill campus when the incident occurred, but the school nor authorities took her claims seriously. So she took the story public Tuesday and started a petition for an arrest warrant in the case.

According to the Daily Mail, Robinson’s request was accepted by a local magistrate, and per UNC’s school policy, Artis was automatically suspended from the team while the investigation occurred. He was not at practice on Tuesday.

During a press conference in Raleigh on Tuesday, Robinson said she decided to speak out after the school failed to do anything about the situation. Instead, she says they treated her “like a suspect” after authorities found out she had been drinking underage.

She says she “takes responsibility for that, but that doesn’t give anyone the right to violate me. I did not deserve to be raped.” Robinson’s lawyer Denise Branch also said that the student went to the hospital the night of the attack and a rape kit was done. Robinson’s physical exam showed she experienced blunt force trauma to her private parts. She also had several bruises on her neck.

But despite the sufficient amount of physical evidence, the school’s Department of Public Safety claimed they didn’t have enough to pursue criminal charges. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office also declined to prosecute because “unconsciousness is rape, black out drunk is not rape.”

“They told him, ‘don’t sweat it, just keep on living your life and playing football,” Robinson said, referring to Artis’ interview with public safety. “They even laughed with him when he told them how many girls’ phone numbers he had managed to get on the same night he raped me.”

She continued, “I did not realize that rather than receiving support and concern from the University, I would only be further victimized by the people who should be working to keep us safe.”

A Magistrate issued a warrant for Artis’ arrest, saying he had sex with Robinson while she was “mentally incapacitated and physically helpless.”