Hot on the heels of New York Fashion Week, your favorite fashion show, Project Runwayis back with a bang. Returning for the 15th season on September 15 at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time, fashionistas are in for a real treat, because this year the competition is tougher than ever. Gearing up for a “wild ride on that sewing machine,” as Zac Posen puts it, this year’s talent ranges in age from 22 to 55, and we’re bound to see more than a few careers take off on that thrilling, crazy runway.

Project Runway Season 15 Premiere Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2016
Time: 9:00 P.M. EST
TV Channel: Lifetime
Judges: Heidi Klum, Zac Posen, Nina Garcia, and mentor Tim Gunn
Running Time: 62-64 minutes

Guest judges for the season include actresses Priyanka Chopra, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Dobrev, Camilla Belle, Jaime King, Shiri Appleby, Sabrina Carpenter and Carly Chaikin as well as Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff, Project Runway Junior judge Kelly Osbourne, model Lucky Blue Smith, and Marie Claire editor-in-chief Anne Fulenwider.

2016 Project Runway Contestants:

  • Brik Allen (26), Baton Rouge, LA
  • Laurence Basse (41), Los Angeles, CA
  • Sarah Donofrio (34), Portland, OR
  • Ian Hargrove (30), Chicago, IL
  • Tasha Henderson (33), Shreveport, LA
  • Nathalia JMag (23), Framingham, MA
  • Linda Marcus (55), Milwaukee, WI
  • Cornelius Ortiz (24), Boston, MA
  • Roberi Parra (32), Miami, FL
  • Jenni Riccetti (22), San Francisco, CA
  • Kimber Richardson (42), New York, NY
  • Erin Robertson (29), Cambridge, MA
  • Dexter Simmons (32), Oakland, CA
  • Alex Snyder (30), San Francisco, CA
  • Rik Villa (31), Los Angeles, CA
  • Mah-Jing Wong (28), Philadelphia, PA

Project Runway Season 15 Episode 1 Live Stream

Project Runway Stream: Watch Season 15, Episode 1 Online

Project Runway Season 15 Preview

Season 15 contestants take us on a video tour of their closets.

 

