Savanna T. and Nina Haines are two college students looking to break into the fashion business. It’s a hard feat, but these two talented women are determined to make their mark, and thanks to Polyvore, their dreams are already starting to come true. The two very fashionable collegiates, who are very active on the social fashion site, got the chance of a lifetime to attend New York Fashion Week. Out of thousands of entries, Boston University junior Savanna and NYU sophomore Nina got the chance to attend and cover the Nicole Miller show, track street style trends and get a feel for some of the hottest upcoming labels.

So how can you be next in line? The two talk how to score dream internships, how to break into the fashion world, and style tips even the pros will admire.

Savanna

Savanna has landed coveted jobs at Cosmopolitan and Seventeen Magazine. The Boston University student even has a popular Youtube channel where she discusses fashion and beauty trends. Savanna tells us how she got into Polyvore (check out her Polyvore page here) and more below.

How did you get into Polyvore?

I’ve always been interested in fashion, but I never had an outlet to express those creative interests until I discovered Polyvore. I’ve since been able to use the Polyvore app to discover new trends, shop for my favorite products, and create outfit sets that I can be proud of.

Have you ever been to New York Fashion Week?

I’d never been to NYFW before my trip with Polyvore. I didn’t want to have too many expectations going into it but, even if I did, my experience definitely surpassed any of my wildest dreams.

How has working with Cosmo and Seventeen affected your career goals? Is there any advice you can give to our readers regarding how to land their dream internship?

Working at Hearst definitely changed my outlook on my future career goals. I’m definitely much more determined and passionate about achieving my goal of becoming an editor at a major fashion publication than I was before I worked at Seventeen and Cosmo. I definitely would tell people who want to work in the business to be patient and grow a thick skin. Working in the fashion industry, you’re going to hear ‘no’ more often than you’ll like, but you just have to continue to pursue your dreams. Apply to as many internships as you possibly can and be prepared to work hard. Working for a magazine is more than just coming into work dressed well. It’s long hours and you’re going to get your hands dirty but it’s all worth it to live your dreams.

How would you describe your style and what are your go-to pieces?

My style is very heavily influenced by the ’90s and early 2000s. I love the grunge look of distressed band t-shirts, leather jackets, ripped jeans and flannels. My favorite pieces are definitely my studded ankle boots and my leather jackets.

How did you get into vlogging and what do you like most about it?

I got into vlogging as a result of learning how to do my makeup. I started getting a lot of compliments on how I would do my makeup and a lot of people told me I should start doing tutorials so I started filming on my old digital camera and I just grew to be really passionate about it. I especially love being able to connect with a wider audience and help people learn how to do simple but beautiful makeup looks.



What are your long term goals?

I would love to return to the world of fashion and entertainment and eventually work for a company like Nylon, Refinery29, Buzzfeed, or Polyvore.

Nina

Nina’s eclectic style is self-described as “classic rock dad meets grandma cat lady meets broke New Yorker.” We’re into it. The New York University student has hopes to work for Vogue or Vice and has some past experience with New York Fashion Week. Nina describes how she started with Polyvore (check out her Polyvore page here) and so much more below.

When did you first become interested in the fashion world and how did Polyvore enhance that interest?

I became first interested in fashion when I picked up my first issue of Vogue at a very young age. I remember tearing out my favorite photos and covering the front and back of my bedroom door with them. When I was a little older, I decided I wanted to be a fashion designer, and my parents got me a little kit that had a miniature mannequin and strips of fabric to create my own designs. I spent hours playing with it and doing sketches, but my dreams of being a designer have since passed. Eventually, I discovered the world of fashion blogging and became hooked. Polyvore was fairly new at this point, but it brought me back to those days of creativity and fashion sketches, just in a more polished, grown-up style.

You’re going to New York Fashion Week. What are you most looking forward to?

I went to a few shows last year, but it was very relaxed for me. One show I went to, Osklen, put great emphasis on the designer’s inspiration, which was a trip he took to the Amazon Rainforest. There were incredible photographs and video, and you could see how he directly infused the spirit of the Amazon in his designs.

What do you expect to see out on the street this NYFW?

Trend-wise, I’m expecting lots of laid back, model-off-duty, ’90s inspired street style looks (two piece sets, Levi’s, chokers, simple white collared shirts, ballet pumps, crop tops). It’s going to be almost 90 degrees most of this week, so the incredible fall fashion is going to have to sit aside for a second unfortunately.

How would you describe your style and what are your go-to pieces?

My style is classic rock dad meets grandma cat lady meets broke New Yorker. It’s very eclectic, but also urban, comfortable, and simple. My go-to pieces / outfit are a leather jacket, vintage Levi 550s, Adidas Superstars, and a band t-shirt (probably of Queen or the Rolling Stones).

What’s your dream job?

Long-term, I hope to graduate NYU (I’m studying Social and Cultural Analysis, Art History, and Media, Culture and Communication all with a focus on women, gender and sexuality) and get a job with a magazine or publication sharing my ideas with the world, whatever they may be about. My dream job is working for Vogue in their fashion/social media department or writing for Vice.