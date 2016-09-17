This news from NASA may cause you to question everything.

The government space agency recently reported that there are actually 13 constellations in the Zodiac, rather than 12. So this means that if you’ve been reading your horoscope under a certain sign, you’ve been reading it all wrong. This new constellation is called Ophiuchus, and if your birthday is between November 29 and December 17, you would technically fall under this sign. Naturally, this news has caused the Internet to completely freak out and some of the reactions have been absolutely hysterical. Apparently this information isn’t new, however, it’s actually been around for millions of years and for some reason people have just seemed to ignore it. Maybe it’s because Ophiuchus doesn’t have the same ring to it as Capricorn or Aries. According to Elite Daily, its sign is a man named Serpentarius holding a snake and people born under it seek peace and harmony, are poetic and inventive and have thirsts for knowledge but also secret enemies in their close circles. Woah, calm down Ophiuchus. Check out the amended list of horoscopes and some of our favorite Twitter reactions below.

•Capricorn: Jan 20 – Feb 16

•Aquarius: Feb 16 – March 11

•Pisces: March 11 – April 18

•Aries: April 18 – May 13

•Taurus: May 13 – June 21

•Gemini: June 21 – July 20

•Cancer: July 20 – August 10

•Leo: August 10 – September 16

•Virgo: September 16 – October 14

•Libra: October 14 – November 23

•Scorpio: November 23 – November 29

•Ophiuchus: November 29 – December 17

•Sagittarius: December 17 – January 20

fuck nasa and switching zodiac signs I DONT WANNA BE THE NEW SIGN I AM A SAGGITARIUS AND GETTING MY SIGN TATTOOED BYE — Dorothée (@dorotheamagdic) September 17, 2016

I dont really believe in zodiac sign stuff but oh my god i am not a Capricorn, @NASA, it's just not happening. — angel (@forkinbullshirt) September 17, 2016

Imagine how all the dumbass girls that got zodiac sign tattoos feel about the news of a new zodiac sign lmao — Lu (@LucasDamiani13) September 17, 2016

Found out my zodiac sign changed and I feel like I've been lied to my whole life — Rebecca Nace (@RebeccaNace_) September 17, 2016