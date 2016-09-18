The 2016 Emmy Awards took place this Sunday evening and there were plenty of wins that we totally expected, as well as a few surprises here and there. “Game of Thrones” unsurprisingly took home the top nod for best television show, while “Veep” took home the best comedy award.“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But in case you weren’t able to catch the show live on television or online, we’ve got the full list of winners below.

Lead actor in a drama

Kyle Chandler, “Bloodline”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Lead actress in a drama

Claire Danes, “Homeland” | Interview

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Lead actor in a limited series

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Cuba Gooding Jr., “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”

Lead actress in a limited series

Kirsten Dunst, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grille”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson” Lili Taylor, “American Crime”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

Lead actor in a comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Will Forte, “Last Man on Earth”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Lead actress in a comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Ellie Kemper, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Laurie Metcalf, “Getting On”

Amy Schumer, “Inside Amy Schumer”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Comedy series:

“black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Drama series

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Mr. Robot”

Limited series

“American Crime”

“Fargo”

“The Night Manager”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

“Roots”

TV movie

“All the Way”

“Confirmation”

“Luther”

“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

“A Very Murray Christmas”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Louie Anderson, “Baskets” WINNER

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Keegan-Michael Key, “Key & Peele”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Matt Walsh, “Veep”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Jesse Plemons, “Fargo”

Bokeem Woodbine, “Fargo”

Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

David Schwimmer, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

John Travolta, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Niecy Nash, “Getting On”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” | WINNER

Judith Light, “Transparent’

Gaby Hoffmann, “Transparent”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Maura Tierney, “The Affair”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Constance Zimmer, “UnREAL”

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Melissa Leo, “All The Way”

Regina King, “American Crime”

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Hotel”

Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Hotel”

Jean Smart, “Fargo”

Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

Guest actor in a comedy series

Bob Newhart, “The Big Bang Theory”

Tracy Morgan, “Saturday Night Live”

Larry David, “Saturday Night Live”

Bradley Whitford, “Transparent”

Martin Mull, “Veep”

Peter Scolari, “Girls” | WINNER

Guest actor in a drama series

Max von Sydow, “Game of Thrones”

Michael J. Fox, “The Good Wife”

Reg E. Cathey, “House of Cards”

Mahershala Ali, “House of Cards”

Paul Sparks, “House of Cards”

Hank Azaria, “Ray Donovan” | WINNER

Guest actress in a comedy series

Laurie Metcalf, “The Big Bang Theory”

Christine Baranski, “The Big Bang Theory”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, “Saturday Night Live” | WINNER

Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live”

Amy Schumer, “Saturday Night Live”

Melora Hardin, “Transparent”

Guest actress in a drama series

Margo Martindale, “The Americans” | WINNER

Carrie Preston, “The Good Wife”

Laurie Metcalf, “Horace and Pete”

Ellen Burstyn, “House of Cards”

Molly Parker, “House of Cards”

Allison Janney, “Masters of Sex”

Actor in a short form comedy or drama series

Rob Corddry, “Childrens Hospital” | WINNER

Rob Huebel, “Childrens Hospital”

Lou Diamond Phillips, “The Crossroads of History”

Oscar Nuñez, “The Crossroads of History”

Jack McBrayer as Ollie, “Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell”

Actress in a short form comedy or drama series

Patrika Darbo, “Acting Dead” | WINNER

Erinn Hayes, “Childrens Hospital”

Janet Varney, “Everyone’s Crazy But Us”

Michelle Ang, “Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”

Tracie Thoms, “Send Me: an original web series”

Character voice-over performance

Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy” | WINNER

Trey Parker, “South Park”

Matt Stone, “South Park”

Keegan-Michael Key, “SuperMansion”

Chris Pine, “SuperMansion”

Animated program

“Archer” | WINNER

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Phineas and Ferb”

“The Simpsons”

“South Park”

Short form animated program

“Adventure Time”

“The Powerpuff Girls”

“Robot Chicken” | WINNER

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

“Steven Universe”

Production design for a narrative contemporary or fantasy program (one hour or more)

“American Horror Story: Hotel”

“Game of Thrones” | WINNER

“House Of Cards”

“The Man in the High Castle”

“Penny Dreadful”

Production design for a narrative period program (one hour or more)

“Downton Abbey” | WINNER

“Fargo”

“The Knick”

“Masters of Sex”

“Outlander”

Production design for a narrative program (half-hour or less)

“The Big Bang Theory”

“The Muppets”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent” | WINNER

“Veep”

Production design for a variety, nonfiction, reality or reality-competition series

“Drunk History”

“Key & Peele”

“Portlandia” | WINNER

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Voice”

Narrator

Adrien Brody, “Breakthrough”

Keith David, “Jackie Robinson” | WINNER

Anthony Mendez, “Jane the Virgin”

David Attenborough, “Life Story”

Laurence Fishburne, “Roots”

Host for a reality or reality-competition program

Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol”

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With the Stars”

Jane Lynch, “Hollywood Game Night”

Steve Harvey, “Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey”

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, “Project Runway”

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” WINNER

Production design for a variety, nonfiction, event or award special

”Grease: Live” | WINNER

”He Named Me Malala”

”Lemonade”

”The Oscars”

”The Wiz Live!”

Casting for a comedy series

”Modern Family”

”Silicon Valley”

”Transparent”

”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

”Veep” | WINNER

Casting for a drama series

”Downton Abbey”

”Game Of Thrones” | WINNER

”House Of Cards”

”Mr. Robot”

”Orange Is The New Black”

Casting for a limited series, movie or special

”Fargo”

”Grease: Live”

”The Night Manager”

”The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” | WINNER

”Roots”

Choreography

”America’s Best Dance Crew” – Routines: Runaway Baby/Take U There/Summer Thing | WINNER

”Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” – Routines: I’m So Good at Yoga/A Boy Band Made Up of Four Joshes/SettleFor Me | WINNER

”Dancing With The Stars” – Routines: Footprints In The Sand/Grace Kelly/Cry Little Sister

”So You Think You Can Dance” – Routine: Dibidy Dop

”So You Think You Can Dance” – Routines: Beautiful Friends/November/Gimme All Your Love

Cinematography for a multi-camera series

”The Big Bang Theory”

”Mom”

”Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn” | WINNER

”The Soul Man”

Cinematography for a single-camera series

”Bates Motel”

”Downton Abbey”

”Game Of Thrones”

”Gotham”

”Homeland”

”House Of Cards”

”The Man In The High Castle” | WINNER

Cinematography for a limited series or movie

”Fargo” | WINNER

”Luther”

”The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

”Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Cinematography for a nonfiction program

”Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”

”Cartel Land” | WINNER

”He Named Me Malala”

”Mapplethorpe: Look At The Picture”

”What Happened, Miss Simone?”

Cinematography for a reality program

”The Amazing Race”

”Deadliest Catch”

”Intervention”

”Life Below Zero” | WINNER

”Project Runway”

”Survivor”

Commercial

Dear Peyton – Gatorade

Love Has No Labels – Ad Council | WINNER

Marilyn – Snickers

Paper – Honda

Costumes for a period/fantasy series, limited series or movie

“Downton Abbey”

“Game Of Thrones” | WINNER

“Outlander”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

“Roots “

Costumes for a contemporary series, limited series or movie

“American Horror Story: Hotel” | WINNER

“Empire”

“The Good Wife”

“Grace And Frankie”

“Transparent”

Costumes for a variety, nonfiction or reality program

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Grease: Live”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Saturday Night Live”

”The Wiz Live!” | WINNER

Directing for a comedy series

Aziz Ansari, “Master Of None”

Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”

Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley”

Jill Soloway, “Transparent”

Dave Mandel, “Veep”

Chris Addison, “Veep”

Dale Stern, “Veep”

Directing for a drama series

Michael Engler, “Downton Abbey”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game Of Thrones”

Jack Bender, “Game Of Thrones”

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”

Steven Soderbergh, “The Knick”

David Hollander, “Ray Donovan”

Directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Jay Roach, “All The Way”

Noah Hawley, “Fargo”

Susanne Bier, “The Night Manager”

Ryan Murphy, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Anthony Hemingway, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

John Singleton, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Directing for a variety series

Ryan McFaul, “Inside Amy Schumer” | WINNER

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Tim Mancinelli, “The Late Late Show With James Corden”

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”

Dave Diomedi, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Directing for a variety special

Beth McCarthy-Miller, “Adele Live In New York City”

Chris Rock, “Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo”

Louis J. Horvitz, “58th Grammy Awards”

Thomas Kail, Alex Rudzinski, “Grease: Live”

Glenn Weiss, “The Kennedy Center Honors”

Kahlil Joseph, Beyoncé Knowles Carter, “Lemonade”

Directing for a nonfiction program

Matthew Heineman, “Cartel Land”

David Gelb, “Chef’s Table”

Davis Guggenheim, “He Named Me Malala”

Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos, “Making A Murderer” | WINNER

Liz Garbus, “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

Single-camera picture editing for a drama series

Kelley Dixon, Chris McCaleb, “Better Call Saul”

Kelley Dixon, “Better Call Saul”

Tim Porter, ”Game Of Thrones”

Katie Weiland, “Game Of Thrones”

Leo Trombetta, “Narcos”

Single-camera picture editing for a comedy series

Kabir Akhtar, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” | WINNER

Tim Roche, “Silicon Valley”

Brian Merken, “Silicon Valley”

Steven Rasch, “Veep”

Shawn Paper, “Veep”

Multi-camera picture editing for a comedy series

Peter Chakos, “The Big Bang Theory” | WINNER

Gina Sansom, “Horace And Pete”

Kris Trexler, “Last Man Standing”

Stephen Prime, “Mike & Molly”

Ben Bosse, “Mom”

Darryl Bates, “2 Broke Girls”

Single-camera picture editing for a comedy series

Curtis Thurber, Skip Macdonald, “Fargo “

Skip Macdonald, “Fargo “

Adam Penn, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

C. Chi-Yoon Chung, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” | WINNER

Stewart Schill, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Picture editing for variety programming

“CONAN In Korea”

“Drunk History”

“Key & Peele”

”Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” | WINNER

“Lemonade”

Picture editing for a nonfiction program

“Cartel Land”

“He Named Me Malala”

“Making A Murderer” | WINNER

“Vice”

“What Happened, Miss Simone?”

Picture editing for a structured or competition reality program

“The Amazing Race”

“Shark Tank”

“Survivor”

“The Voice”

“Who Do You Think You Are?” | WINNER

Picture editing for an unstructured reality program

“Born This Way” (“Don’t Limit Me”)

“Born This Way” (“Up Syndrome”)

“Deadliest Catch”

“Naked And Afraid XL”

“Project Greenlight” | WINNER

Hairstyling for a single-camera series

“Downton Abbey” | WINNER

“Game Of Thrones”

“The Knick”

“Masters Of Sex”

“Penny Dreadful”

Hairstyling for a multi-camera series or special

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Grease: Live”

“Key & Peele”

“Saturday Night Live” | WINNER

“The Wiz Live!”

Hairstyling for a limited series or movie

“All The Way”

“American Horror Story: Hotel”

“Fargo”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” | WINNER

“Roots”

Interactive program

“Conan”

“Game Of Thrones Main Titles 360 Experience”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” WINNER

“Saturday Night Live Interactive Experience”

“Talking Dead Interactive Experience”

Lighting design/lighting direction for a variety series

“American Idol”

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Saturday Night Live”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“The Voice” | WINNER

Lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special

“Adele Live In New York City”

“Grease: Live” | WINNER

“The Oscars”

“Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show”

“The Wiz Live!”

Main title design

“The Man In The High Castle” | WINNER

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones”

“Narcos”

“The Night Manager”

“Vinyl”

Makeup for a single-camera series (non-prosthetic)

“Game Of Thrones” | WINNER

“The Knick”

“Penny Dreadful”

“Vikings”

“Vinyl”

Makeup for a multi-camera series or special (non-prosthetic)

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Grease: Live”

“Key & Peele” | WINNER

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Wiz Live!”

Sound editing for a series

“Black Sails” | WINNER

“Game Of Thrones”

“Gotham”

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

“Vikings”

Sound editing for a limited series, movie or special

“American Horror Story: Hotel”

“Fargo” | WINNER

“The Night Manager”

“Roots”

“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Sound editing for a Nnnfiction program (single or multi-camera)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”

“Cartel Land” | WINNER

“He Named Me Malala”

“Making A Murderer”

“What Happened, Miss Simone?”

Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour)

“Better Call Saul”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game Of Thrones” | WINNER

“House Of Cards”

“Mr. Robot “

“Ray Donovan”

Sound mixing for a limited series or movie

“Fargo”

“The Night Manager”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” | WINNER

“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

“True Detective”

Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation

“Modern Family”

“Mozart In The Jungle” | WINNER

“Silicon Valley”

“The Simpsons”

“Veep”

Sound mixing for a variety series or special

“Danny Elfman’s Music From The Films Of Tim Burton (Live From Lincoln Center)” | WINNER

“Grease: Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Oscars”

“The Voice”

Makeup for a limited series or movie (non-prosthetic)

”All The Way”

“American Horror Story: Hotel” | WINNER

“Fargo”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

“Roots”

Prosthetic makeup for a series, limited series, movie or special

”All The Way”

“American Horror Story: Hotel”

“Game Of Thrones”

“Penny Dreadful”

“The Walking Dead”

Music composition for a series (original dramatic score)

”Bates Motel”

”Chef’s Table”

”Limitless”

”Minority Report”

”Mr. Robot” | Interview | WINNER

“Penny Dreadful”

Music composition for a limited series, movie or special (original dramatic score)

”All The Way”

”Descendants”

”Fargo”

”Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise”

”The Night Manager” | WINNER

”War & Peace”

Music direction

“Danny Elfman’s Music From The Films Of Tim Burton (Live From Lincoln Center)” | WINNER

“Jazz At The White House”

“Sinatra: Voice For A Century (Live From Lincoln Center)”

“Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles: In Performance At The White House”

“A Very Murray Christmas”

Original music and lyrics

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” / Song Title: Settle For Me

“Empire” / Song Title: Good People

“Galavant” / Song Title: A New Season

“Garfunkel and Oates: Trying To Be Special” • Song Title: Frozen Lullaby

“The Hunting Ground” • Song Title: ‘Til It Happens To You | WINNER

Original main title theme music

”Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” | WINNER

“Narcos”

“The Night Manager”

“Sense8”

“The Whispers”

Variety talk series

“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee“ | Interview

“Jimmy Kimmel Live“

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver“

“The Late Late Show With James Corden“

“Real Time With Bill Maher“

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“

Variety sketch series

“Documentary Now!“

“Drunk History“ | Video

“Inside Amy Schumer”

“Key & Peele”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety special

“Adele Live In New York City”

“Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo”

“The Kennedy Center Honors”

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time special” | WINNER

“Lemonade”

Special class program

“The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“Grease: Live” | WINNER

“The Oscars”

“Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show”

“69th Annual Tony Awards”

Short form comedy or drama series

“Childrens Hospital” | WINNER

“Fear The Walking Dead: Flight 462”

“Hack Into Broad City”

“Her Story”

“UnREAL The Auditions”

Short form variety series

“Epic Rap Battles Of History”

“Gay Of Thrones”

“Honest Trailers”

“Making A Scene With James Franco”

“Park Bench With Steve Buscemi” | WINNER

Short form nonfiction or reality series

“Inside Look: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” | WINNER

“Jay Leno’s Garage”

“National Endowment for The Arts: United States Of Arts”

“Roots: A New Vision”

“A Year In Space”

Children’s program

“Dog With A Blog”

“Girl Meets World”

“It’s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown!” | WINNER

“Nick News With Linda Ellerbee: Hello, I Must Be Going! 25 Years Of Nick News With Linda Ellerbee”

“School Of Rock”

Documentary or nonfiction special

“Becoming Mike Nichols”

“Everything Is Copy”

“Listen To Me Marlon”

“Mapplethorpe: Look At The Pictures”

“What Happened, Miss Simone?” | WINNER

Documentary or nonfiction series

“American Masters”

“Chef’s Table”

“Making A Murderer” | WINNER

“The Seventies”

“Woman With Gloria Steinem”

Informational series or special

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” | WINNER

“Inside The Actors Studio”

“Star Talk With Neil deGrasse Tyson”

“The Story Of God With Morgan Freeman”

“Vice”

Exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking

“The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution”

“Cartel Land” | WINNER

“Jim: The James Foley Story” | WINNER

“Racing Extinction”

“Winter On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom”

Structured reality program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“MythBusters”

“Shark Tank” | WINNER

“Undercover Boss”

Unstructured reality program

“Born This Way” | WINNER

“Deadliest Catch”

“Gaycation With Ellen Page”

“Intervention”

“Project Greenlight”

“United Shades Of America”

Reality-competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Project Runway”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Sound mixing for a nonfiction program (Single or Multi-Camera)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Making A Murderer”

“Vice” | WINNER

“What Happened, Miss Simone?”

Special visual effects

“Black Sails”

“Game Of Thrones” | WINNER

“The Man In The High Castle”

“Penny Dreadful”

“Vikings”

Special visual effects in a supporting role

“Better Call Saul”

“11.22.63”

“Hannibal”

“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (Masterpiece)” | WINNER

“The Walking Dead”

Stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program

“Angie Tribeca”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“K.C. Undercover”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Shameless” | WINNER

Stunt coordination for a drama series, limited series or movie

“The Blacklist”

“Game Of Thrones” | WINNER

“Gotham”

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

“Rush Hour”

Technical direction, camerawork, video control for a series

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Dancing With The Stars” | WINNER

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Voice”

Technical direction, camerawork, video control for a limited series, movie or special

“Adele Live In New York City”

“Grease: Live” | WINNER

“The Oscars”

“69th Annual Tony Awards”

“The Wiz Live!”

Writing for a comedy series

Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe”

Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, “Master Of None” | WINNER

Dan O’Keefe, “Silicon Valley”

Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”

David Mandel, “Veep”

Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, “Veep”

Writing for a drama series

Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, “The Americans”

Julian Fellowes, “Downton Abbey”

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, “Game Of Thrones”

Robert King, Michelle King, “The Good Wife”

Sam Esmail, “Mr. Robot”

Marti Noxon, Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, “UnREAL”

Writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Bob DeLaurentis, “Fargo”

Noah Hawley, “Fargo”

David Farr, “The Night Manager”

Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

D.V. DeVincentis, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Joe Robert Cole, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Writing for a variety series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” | Video

“Inside Amy Schumer”

“Key & Peele”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” | WINNER

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

Writing for a variety special

“Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo”

“John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid”

“Patton Oswalt: Talking For Clapping”

“Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted”

“Triumph’s Election Special 2016”

Writing for a nonfiction program

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”

“Everything Is Copy – Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted”

“Jackie Robinson”

“Making A Murderer” | WINNER

“Walt Disney (American Experience)”