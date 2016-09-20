The internet plays a major role in my life and the lives of many others as well. Whether it be emails, essays or YouTube videos, we spend hours at a time on the computer. If you find yourself relating to any of these examples then you should listen up.

It turns out that spending too much time online can have serious consequences on your mental health. A new study conducted by researchers at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada unveiled that people who spend too much time on the internet have a greater risk of being diagnosed with a mental disorder.

The study was conducted by observing the internet usage of 254 students. Researches used the Internet Addiction Test tool (IAT) and their own scale to obtain data from the study.

The study concluded that out of the 254 students who participated 33 of them met the criteria of having an addiction to the internet and 107 were found to have problematic internet usage.

Those who were believed to have an addiction to the internet found difficulty in properly navigating the likes of social networking sites, video streaming and internet message tools.

A similar study completed by Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index and highspeedinternet.com found a correlation between happiness and internet connectivity. Data from the study suggests that 40% of a state’s happiness score is estimated based on the amount of access the state has to the internet.

Does internet access make us happy? Researchers at the Gallup-Healthways study aren’t so sure. However, they know that it can help… in moderation.

Although there are a lot of perks to using the internet, it is important to remember that there is an entire world outside of the computer. Instead of binge watching Orange is the New Black on Netflix to relax after a long days how about going outside to get some fresh air.

There’s nothing that can make me happier than the feeling of breathing in fresh air. There is nothing wrong with spending your fair share of time online as long you remember to get up and take breather every once in a while. And yes, that means leaving your phone behind.