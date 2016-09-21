We’re still reeling from CBS’s JonBenet Ramsey docuseries, but according to the family’s lawyer, the story is far from over. While the docuseries was a gripping look into new theories of the young girl’s murder, it heavily insinuated the family was to blame, particularly her brother Burke. And according to the family’s lawyer, Burke Ramsey is gearing up to sue the television network for defamation.

“I’m absolutely going to sue CBS on behalf of Burke as a result of the false accusations and the fraud of the docuseries by CBS,” attorney L. Lin Wood told People today.

The Atlanta-based attorney also told Reuters that “CBS’ false and unprofessional attacks on this young man are disgusting and revolting” and that the show was full of “lies, misrepresentations, distortions and omissions.”

However, the network is standing by their program. “CBS stands by the broadcast and will do so in court,” execs said in a statement released to People.

The two-part series featured several investigators who developed a clear theory as to what happened to 6-year-old JonBenet: her brother “accidentally” killed her in an angry rage. The show theorized that Burke became angry after his sister took a piece of his pineapple on Christmas night. In response, the then 9-year-old grabbed a flashlight from the home and hit her on the head, cracking her skull.

When the case broke in 1996, the Ramsey family were suspected to have a role in JonBenet’s death, but a 2008 DNA test cleared them from being suspects.

“No fair-minded person can condone this false and heinous television attack by CBS on a young man for ratings and profits,” Wood said in a statement made to NBC News. We see his point and things do look pretty sketchy, but pinning everything on the brother? That sounds a little extreme. The lack of substantial evidence is jarring, making their theory a bit unbelievable. And the family being in on it? Nope, don’t buy that either.

What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.