US makeup brand ColourPop is under scrutiny for their Sculpting Stix set, which features several questionable product names for the set’s darker shades. Names like “Typo,” “Dume” and “Yikes” are associated with the darker shade sticks, prompting outrage among buyers and the general Twitterverse. In short: many are outwardly calling the company racist AF.

“If you don’t see anything wrong with the names of ColourPop’s darkers shades, unfollow lol,” one person tweeted. “The naming of ColourPop’s lighter contouring sticks vs their darker ones,” another wrote. “Hey ColourPop you know that the English language has a million words/terms yet for some reason you chose these 4,” another called out.

the naming of colourpop's lighter contouring sticks vs their darker ones pic.twitter.com/U7nREkQSsK — the girls are fighting (@thepaxjones) September 16, 2016

hey colourpop you know that the English language has a million words/terms yet for some reason you chose these 4 https://t.co/s7A0Sc3Ers — lakshmi (@lakshrni) September 19, 2016

Along with berating the company for their extremely poor choice of words, many beauty fans have also stated that they would boycott the brand altogether.

“This is so distasteful,” one user wrote. “To think ColourPop is one of my favorite makeup brands. They will no longer receive another dime from me.”

“Please don’t buy from ColourPop if you’re black. Apparently your skin color is a ‘Typo’ in their eyes,” another added.

Please don't buy from Colourpop if you're black. Apparently your skin color is a "Typo" in their eyes 🤗 — lil' spud (@flawsomee) September 19, 2016

Han, a 17-year-old ColourPop buyer from Buckinghamdshire, was another person who expressed her concerns about the “uncomfortable” product names on Twitter.

“I feel like ColourPop needs a better marketing/PR team as they’ve also messed up when they named their liquid lipstick Gypsy, which is a derogatory term used against Romani people. To name darker shades Typo and Yikes made me feel uncomfortable due to it being similar to my own skin tone,” she wrote in a lengthy Twitter post. “Many people with lighter skin didn’t understand and I think that’s due to them not having a lack of products that match their tone,” she added. “I find it hard to get foundation/concealer, etc, because everything is either too dark or way too light. There are an infinite amount of names to have called those products so I don’t understand why they would pick those two.”

To cover their ass, ColourPop released a statement addressing the backlash, stating “On behalf of ColourPop, we are sorry and are extremely grateful for our customers’ feedback. We have taken immediate action to change the shade names and review our naming process to ensure this does not happen again.”

But is that enough to calm the rage? We’re not so sure, and apparently we’re not the only ones. In an exclusive interview with Buzzfeed News, Tiss, a 20-year-old British beauty blogger, examines the one shade “Dume,” which she says is a “vile racist and ableist insult.”

“The shade Dume was named after a place — but the most basic of research, a simple Google search, reveals that it is also a vile racist and ableist insult,” she explained. “If enough people of colour were involved in the naming of these products, I highly doubt that this would have been overlooked.”

She continued, “My feelings on ColourPop right now are the same as my feelings on the vast majority of ‘mainstream’ makeup brands. They have discovered, through the growing impact of social media on the cosmetics industry, that we (people of colour) have money to spend on their products. They don’t understand the fact that in order to cater to us, and earn our money, they need to include us properly. They need to hire us. They need to understand us. They cannot shove us in, last-minute. And until they get that, they’ll continue to embarrass themselves.”

Although Tiss did have one nice thing to say about the controversial brand: “Love their liquid lipsticks though.”

But for as many haters as ColourPop now has, they also have supporters who find the controversy to be incredibly overdramatic. “I’m not going to stop shopping for ColourPop because of one instance. I need to see this happen again for me to boycott,” one tweeter revealed. Another chimed in with “Good. I hope y’all do boycott ColourPop. Now all the sh*t won’t be sold out first day.”

I'm not going to stop shopping for colourpop because of one instance i need to see this happen again for me to boycott — DESTINY #FreePalestine (@Iridescentgaze) September 19, 2016

Good. I hope y'all do boycott colourpop. Now all the shit won't be sold out first day pic.twitter.com/LRjc97dNNY — CABEESE = TWO CABOOSE (@YikesMyBassline) September 19, 2016

Personally, we think they should think harder before unveiling products with such horrific names. Where do you stand on the issue? Tell us in the comments below.

