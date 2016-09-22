Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday, September 21. The two lovebirds married in 2014, and this is their first child together. Adorably named Dusty Rose Levine, we’re betting on this kid being good-looking and musically gifted.

According to Us Weekly, Levine, 37, has been “over the moon” about becoming a dad, and Prinsloo, 27, documented her pregnancy with plenty of sweet photos on Instagram. Pregnancy looked seriously amazing on the Victoria’s Secret Angel, and the couple was reportedly thrilled to learn they were having a girl.

The Maroon 5 concert that was scheduled earlier this week in Hartford, Connecticut was canceled due to the baby’s arrival, but we think that’s a pretty good excuse. Congrats, you two!