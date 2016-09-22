Three pickup artists were charged with rape this week after they attacked a 31-year-old woman in 2013 then bragged about the incident online. Alex Smith, 27; Jonas Dick, 27; and Jason Berlin, 28, were all found guilty of the attack.

The three men decided to move to San Diego together in 2013 after Smith and Dick, who both worked at the pickup-artist forum Real Social Dynamics, decided to take Berlin under their wings. Twelve days after they moved into their brand new apartment, a 31-year-old woman was raped in their home.

The victim said she met Smith and Dick around 2:00 A.M. that morning after she had been out with friends. According to the Daily Beast, she then followed the pair back to their home with another friend to hang out. While Dick talked with her friend, the victim (who remains anonymous but the Daily Beast called Claire), disappeared into a room with Smith. Once Claire’s friend realized her phone was gone, she went looking for her.

She approached the room Claire went into and found her lying facedown in a pool of her own vomit. She immediately went over to her to help and found that she was going in and out of consciousness. She then noticed that Berlin was also in the room but only wearing a t-shirt, while Smith was completely naked and erect.

The crime was immediately reported, but no action was taken against the trio until the victim found a blog post online titled “Tales of a Sex Addicted Narcissistic Player,” detailing the attack.

The post starts out describing their debaucherous evening, with Smith stating “Jonas and I are both teaching BC [boot camp] tonight.” From there, things get vile.

“I know it’s choo choo time. I get up and walk towards the room. Writing this now, I already see a huge mistake. I came in with all my clothes on. I should’ve taken off all/most my clothes before I got in there,” Berlin wrote in the post, where he credited himself (read: his full, real name) as the author. “Then she leans over soon and starts puking on the floor … This is f*cking hilarious. He is so unphased/comfortable with weird and dirty situations.”

In the thread, Smith also revealed that the victim actually hit him in the face with a high heel after the incident and they laughed, then “kicked them out.” The original post has since been deleted, but its remnants can still be found on archive sites (linked above).

“I uncovered this whole world that I did not know existed. Of pickup artists, men who blogged about their interactions with women, bragged about how many they slept with, and egged each other with advice and insults of how they should manipulate and objectify women,” the victim said in a statement to a San Diego court. “Even more shocking, there were many that wanted to share and spread their techniques through books, seminars, and hidden videos of their approach.”

Dick pleaded guilty to one count of rape and was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. Berlin also pleased guilty to one count of rape and faces up to eight years in prison. According to the New York Post, Smith was found guilty of rape and one count of rape of an unconscious person, but he will not be sentenced until October 20.