Khloe Kardashian recently revealed the name of her new denim line on Instagram. In the post, Kardashian lets fans (or the #goodsquad) know that her denim brand, Good American, will be released on October 18, 2016. The line had been teased for months now on Kardashian’s Instagram feed but this is the first mention of the new line’s cool name. No other details were given, such as what kinds of styles would be sold or pricing. However, Kardashian will undoubtedly be updating her Instagram in the weeks leading up to the Good American release with details and behind the scenes pics. In the meantime, you can subscribe to the brand at GoodAmerican.com so that you can be one of the first to get new information on the line.

This isn’t the first time that Kardashian has dabbled in design. Kardashian, along with sisters Kourtney and Kim, worked with Sears on a line called Kardashian Kollection in 2011. The exclusive Sears line saw clothing and accessories that resembled the looks of the Kardashian family circa 2007-2011 (Think leopard print and rhinestones). Sears stopped selling the brand in early 2015 after the Kardashians parted ways with the retail chain.

The sisters also all worked together in creating their DASH brand. In the very early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe and her sisters could be seen working together at their Calabasas DASH fashion store. The brand has even expanded over the years with locations opening in Miami Beach and New York City (which were partially the reasons for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-offs Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney & Kim Take New York respectively).

With all of this experience, Khloe Kardashian’s new denim brand could definitely be a big hit. We’ll definitely be waiting for a chance to try on some Good American denim!