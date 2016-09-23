Supermodel Kendall Jenner is one of Instagram’s most popular users and now she’s using one of the mobile app’s newest features: the ability to delete comments or completely eliminate them all-together on certain posts.

The source of the controversy? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently modeled in a photo shoot for Vogue España, in which the model was dressed in traditional dance attire and posed in a dance studio. She also shot a fun, flirty video (wearing ballet pointe shoes) where she jumped around the dance studio as if she were a ballerina.

The ballet world was pissed that Vogue chose Kendall to participate in this type of photo shoot instead of choosing one of the many beautiful professional ballet dancers in Spain and around the world. Twitter had some choice words for the brunette beauty in particular:

@coldglarez "Ballet dancers don't train for 7+ hours a day, 7 days a week to be represented by Kendall Jenner and her dodgy feet." — Amanda Kvasnica (@AmandaKvasnica) September 23, 2016

God Kendall Jenner sucks. Shes making ballet look like its supposed to be cute when it's supposed to be a serious type of art! — bobbie tourtillott (@bobbieturtles) September 23, 2016

I love Kendall Jenner but what the fuck is that "ballet shoot" — Billy Gay Cyrus (@ChantsLouise32) September 23, 2016

Kendall reacted to the firestorm of critics, some of whom argued that she was “appropriating ballet culture” in the photos, not with words, but with action. Instead of making a public statement, Jenner has simply disabled the ability to comment on the photo pictured above. She recently posted other pictures from the Vogue España shoot but has yet to disable comments on those posts.

Seems like Kendall just can’t seem to avoid the controversy when it comes to Vogue spreads. We can’t wait to see what new drama her next shoot brings.