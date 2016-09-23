Tammy Hembrow is a popular fitness blogger who openly documented her latest pregnancy on Instagram. Followers watched as Hembrow, a health enthusiast from Queensland, went from having a perfectly chiseled six-pack to having a baby bump. Two months ago Hembrow gave birth to a baby girl, and after a strict diet and exercise plan, she’s already back to rocking some serious abs.

Somehow, she made it seem incredibly easy. For reference, here’s what she looked like while she was pregnant:

And what she looks like just TWO MONTHS after pushing a human being out of her body:

Yeah… it’s amazing.

“It’s truly incredible what the human body can do,” she wrote underneath a photo posted two months after birth,” she shared with her followers in one of her “after” photos. “It’s so important to love yourself and your body at every stage in your life. Every body is different and you should never compare yourself to others. But if you give your body the love, exercise and nutrition it deserves, you will reap the rewards.”

In another post, she explained how she managed to regain her killer shape so quickly. “I’m not allowed to workout yet but I’ve been eating clean and I trained throughout my entire pregnancy except for the last couple of weeks as I had some complications.”

I’m not even post-baby and she has a better body than I do. Time to start taking her advice and get on the healthy train.