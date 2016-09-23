When you think of Snapchat you probably think of pretty filters, face warps and puppy dog ears. Now, Snapchat is trying to make that kind of connection to the 2016 Presidential Election. Uh, this is kind of the most random thing ever. Not only can you register through Snapchat, but also through Facebook. The social media apps are partnering with Democracy Works’ TurboVote where you can register within 60 seconds. You can check out whether you have eligibility to vote, apply for an absentee ballot, and register to vote, all through Snapchat and Facebook.

A similarly low-commitment way to register is through HelloVote which enables users in states from Arizona, Massachusetts, California, Georgia, Colorado and Virginia to text their registration in. All you have to do is have a short text message convo with one of the company’s “bots” and you can be on your way to the polls in no time.

Unfortunately, you’re still going to have to go out to your local polls in order to vote. You may not be able to text your pick for President but Snapchat and Facebook are still making the registration process the simplest it has ever been (not that it was a super hard process before). It’s a tad annoying, and slightly hilarious, that celebrities like Jared Leto and Ciara have to engage with Snapchat users through the app in order to try and get them to vote. Registering to vote and having your voice isn’t enough of a draw until Snapchat makes it almost too easy to do. Regardless, it’s still a really good idea on Snapchat and Facebook’s part to try and get younger voters to actually register to vote. Maybe voter turnout for the younger part of the population will be the highest it’s ever been… and we’ll have Snapchat to thank for it.