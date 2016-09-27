Shortly before the first Presidential Debate last night, Katy Perry posted a provocative statement on Instagram: “TOMORROW, I USE MY BODY AS CLICK BAIT TO HELP CHANGE THE WORLD.”

She kept her word, alright. Today she teamed up with Funny or Die and Rock the Vote to get people to the polls on November 8th. Focusing on young voters, Perry displayed the eight different ways you can just rooolll out of bed and vote:

With popcorn and lollipop stuck in her hair, Perry instructs, “This year, you can look like s–t when you vote. Yup, I’ve briefly scanned the Constitution, and nowhere does it say you can’t just roll out of bed and come to the polls in whatever state you woke up in. In the name of democracy, any ‘just out of bed’ look is A-OK.”

How reassuring.

To make her point, Perry shows us a woman wearing a onesie, a “hunk” in kids’ briefs, a girl in a “free XL T-shirt you got from your bank,” a guy covered in slime, “sleeping beauty” and much more.

“Did I mention the hunk in the kids’ briefs?”

And because Katy Perry sleeps sans clothes, she strips out of her pajamas to return to the comfort of original form.

“Yup, let those babies loose,” she said, “’cause no one ever said—”

http://www.funnyordie.com/videos/94cd43b56f/katy-perry-votes-naked?_cc=__d___&_ccid=060d4de4-dd1a-4267-84f5-38b171d256bc

Before she can finish, two police officers accost Perry and put her in handcuffs. “All right, ma’am,” says the male officer, “That’s enough of that.” Shocked, Perry argues that she has “read the constitution” and knows she has a “right to vote” with no clothes on. But the female officer lets her know she’s wrong. “Did you read it, or did you just briefly scan it?”

The cops stuff Perry in the back of their car, where she meets a similarly dressed Joel McHale, also in just his birthday suit. “You too?” he asks. “Scratch that. Gotta wear clothes,” Perry realizes. “My bad!”

As they drive off, Perry shouts, “See you at the polls November 8!”