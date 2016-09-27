Trying to lose weight sucks, and Natalie Burtina, a 23-year-old mom, knows this all too well. The Victoria-based dental nurse reached a peak weight of almost 300 pounds before she decided to take control of her own body and make a change post-pregnancy.

“I had packed on the weight once I got pregnant,” she told the Daily Mail. “I just did not care but I was so uncomfortable with myself… I felt ashamed. I did not like looking in mirrors. It made me feel gross.”

Instead of dwelling on her insecurities, Burtina decided to act. In just one year, she completely transformed her body and looks like an entirely new person. And in a way, she is. It was far from easy — Burtina was a single mom and often put her health on the back burner in order to take care of her Autistic son — but she persevered and achieved her goals.

Here’s the before and after side-by-side:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEsz-qdp4Z5/?taken-by=natalie_burtina

Yes, that is the same exact person. So, how the hell did she do it?! Well, in 2015 Burtina started to make some positive lifestyle changes like eating a healthier diet, ditching processed foods and opting for water instead of sugary drinks. She also started going on walks with her son.

“The first time I did it I struggled,” she explained. “And then I got a little bit better — then I decided to join the gym.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJxccTnA2JG/?taken-by=natalie_burtina

Now she’s going to the gym two to three times a week, or she works out in her home. She’s also a fan of Kayla Itsines’ fitness app, which she consults when she can’t make it to the gym. These little changes helped Burtina drop 14 sizes in just 18 months and a total of 126 pounds.

For those looking for some fitspo, Burtina has a word of advice: “Just start with anything. It makes you feel so much better.”

Noted. Keep it up girl!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIEWUovgUrW/

[H/T: Daily Mail]