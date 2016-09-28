Kendel Divarco might be the model in her family, but her dad isn’t too far behind her.

Earlier this month, Divarco, a college student from Glendale Arizona, traveled to Las Vegas to do a photo shoot after she won a national modeling competition. In an interview with Buzzfeed News, Divarco said she and a few fellow models were selected to take the all-expenses-paid trip in January for the shoot, which happened to be at the Green Valley Ranch Resort.

Last week, Divarco’s parents attended a work convention in Sin City and coincidentally wound up staying at the exact same hotel the shoot took place. But instead of sending the typical text describing the situation, Divarco’s dad Vince took things up a notch and remade the entire shoot so his daughter really had something to laugh at.

And we don’t mean he took like one photo by a fountain, he literally remade it. He went to every single shooting location, perfectly reenacted every pose and took numerous photos to document it.

The man gave us a pout even the pros would be jealous of. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY

AH-MAZ-ING!

“My parents have always done crazy things,” she told Buzzfeed News. “But I am a little upset my dad looked better than I did in most of them.”

Don’t worry Kendel! There’s still time to learn, girl! We’re sure your dad will guide you.