Numerous Tennessee middle schools have reportedly removed the teaching of Muslim from their social studies curriculum. The decision comes after a new draft of standards from the state’s Board of Education was posted online for public review on September 15. While it will continue to undergo critique until October 28, it has already been decided that Islamic history will be taken out of the curriculum. According to Times News, a section on the “Islamic World, 400 A.D./C.E. – 1500s” — which includes the origins of Islam, the life and teachings of Muhammad, and the religion’s historical connection to Christianity and Judaism — has been removed.

Michael Hughes, the Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman, explained to Times News that he had multiple conversations with concerned parents and believes the proposed changes may reflect those opinions.

“They’re in favor of just (taking it out of the standards). I don’t believe they want it taught at all,” Hughes said Wednesday.

Teaching Islam in Tennessee has drawn controversy over the years, and a new law that went into effect this year specifically prohibits proselytizing any religions. But teaching about Islam, according to public commenter Joe Cerone, is contradictory.

“What Tennesseans will see in the revised social studies standards are that they have increased clarity and manageability and are age-appropriate,” Laura Encalade, director of policy and research at the State Board of Education said via email. “The educator teams sought to address a mixture of themes that were raised through the public review. To see specific changes, we encourage Tennesseans to take their own look at the standards and leave their ideas and comments. We are eager for all Tennesseans to participate in this important part of the process.”

Kingsport Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Carmen Bryant and Board of Education Vice President Susan Lodal, former president of the Tennessee School Boards Association, told Times News they aren’t familiar with the new standards but knew a change was inevitable.

While she said “it’s still part of history,” Lodal swept the issue under the rug by saying, “we’re just not teaching it to our children.” According to Times News, an appointed Standards Recommendation Committee will make the ultimate decision for new social studies standards in early 2017. From there, the new curriculum will be implemented during the 2019-2020 school year.

Am I the only person who has a problem with this? If it’s part of history, it should be taught in schools instead of ostracized out of fear. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.