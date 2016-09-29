There were plenty of rumors that Lady Gaga would take the stage for the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, but the singer confirmed the news via Twitter earlier today. The 51st annual football championship is taking place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5.

The Grammy winning singer performed an incredible rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 earlier this year, wearing a show stopping red Gucci pantsuit in true Lady Gaga style.

She’s expressed her excitement to perform at the halftime show, and though there’s no word whether she’ll be performing solo or not, we have pretty high expectations for this spectacle–it’s pretty much guaranteed to be amazing.

“This is one of the highest honors of my career,” she explained. “I get a chance to sing for all the athletes — who have been working so hard their whole lives for this moment — the coaches, as well as the fans in the stands who are waiting for this moment. I think it marks what being an American is all about.”

Not sure how we’re going to wait until February to watch the show, but at least her new album is slated to release next month. And in the meantime, reminisce about last year’s performance.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv2f5r5O0-c%5D