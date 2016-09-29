You may remember Charlo Greene, the news reporter in Alaska who said “F–k it, I quit” on live television before walking off camera. Greene, who is a blatant supporter of the legalization of marijuana, quit after reporting on a story about the Alaska Cannabis Club which she in fact, owned. She did not agree with the story that she was sharing and it resulted in her decision to quit and pursue full-time cannabis advocacy.

However, recreational marijuana was not legalized in Alaska until November 2014, two months after Greene’s abrupt decision on live television went viral. This resulted in undercover operations at her cannabis club, charging Green with eight offenses of “misconduct with controlled substances.”

In an interview with The Guardian, she shared, “It’s almost dizzying when you try to make sense of it. It could literally cost me the rest of my adult life.”

If convicted, Green could spend up to 24 years in prison.

Haven’t seen the video? Click here.