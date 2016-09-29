As the first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram, Selena Gomez is officially the platform’s most popular user. The 24-year-old singer’s following trumps other Insta-famous celebs like Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and even the queen herself, Beyonce.

Interestingly enough, Gomez has been inactive online for the past six weeks after recently announcing that she’s stepping away from her career for a little while to focus on her health. The singer has been battling lupus and the side effects of the disease, which she listed as anxiety and depression.

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she said recently.

Regardless of her social media hiatus, the singer broke Instagram’s record for the most-liked photo back in June, and has since earned well over five million likes on the post, an editorial shot of her sipping Coca-Cola out of a glass bottle. We’ll be looking forward to Selena’s return to the ‘gram!