Superstars like Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid have the luxury of personal stylists dressing them to perfection for everything, whether it be a red carpet event or running to dinner. To say we’re envious would be an understatement. But as it turns out, we could be getting that same kind of personalized attention.

Stitch Fix, which was founded in 2011, is an online personalized style service. The customized style service delivers apparel and accessories to your doorstep that cater to your specific style, lifestyle, and budget. Stitch Fix offers clothing in sizes 0-16 for women, maternity, petite, and recently launched their men’s service. In each “Fix,” A.K.A your personalized style package, you receive your uniquely selected clothing, accessories, and footwear, a note personalized from your stylist, and cards illustrating how to style the pieces that you’ve just received. In short: it’s a brilliant way for busy people to keep up their style without sacrificing their time.

We chatted with Stitch Fix stylist Layla Katz to talk more about the company, how she styles and WTF we should wear this fall.

Tell us how the styling process at Stitch Fix works.

After new clients fill out their style profile at StitchFix.com, they are paired with a stylist who marries her creative point of view with our proprietary technology to choose five pieces just for them. Stylists make their choices after consulting the client’s style preference, size/inseam, budget, Pinterest inspiration and lifestyle. The Fix gets shipped right to their door! The client tries the pieces from the Fix on at home and is able to send the pieces back in an addressed envelope. The entire styling process is super personalized, easy and really fun.

Are there specific brands that you focus on?

The great thing about Stitch Fix is that we carry over 200 brands for our women clients, and have six in-house brands that are exclusive to us. This breadth and variety of styles and brands allow our stylists to make choices based on the needs of the client, without being focused on labels.

What’s your go-to fall outfit?

It’s so hard to choose just one! Right now it’s distressed denim for days, paired with neutral tops with shoulder cutouts, or a plaid flannel and a great moto-jacket. You can’t forget your booties either. Mine are practically attached to my feet. I also am obsessed with joggers with elevated sneakers or heels and a modern top to play on the mix of casual and dressy (and super comfy!).

What are simple style tips for those looking to spice up their wardrobe but can’t afford to drop a ton of money on new clothes?

Accessories, accessories and more accessories! Bags, jewelry and scarves are a super affordable way to add something fresh to your closet. Once you have some great staple pieces that you love and that fit you well, you can have fun with adding pops of print with scarves, layered necklace combos, statement earrings or an everyday cuff to shake things up.

Creative layering is also a great way to pair pieces together you haven’t tried before that make your existing outfits feel new. Try a cropped sweater over one of your summer maxis for fall for or try pairing a lightweight sweater under a slip dress for a ’90s vibe. Different pairings can help make your wardrobe feel totally updated.

What’s your favorite fall trend?

Athleisure! Who doesn’t want to secretly wear their jammies all day and still be chic? I have been loving our super soft joggers, paired with heels or cute white sneakers and a long cardi or vest for a mix of polish and sportiness. You can also wear your athleisure pieces creatively to work and the weekend so there’s so much value there! Leggings with faux leather details, slip-on sneakers in chic neutrals or bold color pops and joggers in gray, burgundy and black. This is such an easy-to-wear trend that feels amazing and has a ton of unique styling potential!