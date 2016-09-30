Oh, Rob and Chyna. Everyone’s favorite dysfunctional reality couple is back with another Twitter controversy. You remember when Rob angrily tweeted out Kylie Jenner’s phone number after his famous sisters started some drama after not inviting Chyna to a baby shower they were throwing for him.

Now it seems that Chyna is following suit by tweeting out Rob’s personal cell phone number to her hundreds of thousands of followers late Thursday night.

Robert Kardashian Number. (818) 317-5131 ! — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) September 30, 2016

Apparently, Chyna blasted out Rob’s number to the Twitterverse because she is sick and tired of old chicks continuing to text him. By tweeting out his number, Rob will of course be forced to change it. But don’t think that this move by Chyna is a part of some feud between her and her husband-to-be. In fact, it seems as though Rob was totally in on the whole plan thanks to this Snapchat video.

Rob’s phone appears to blow up with text messages in the video, so it’s pretty safe to say that he’ll be forced to change his number sooner rather than later. Chyna, in the meantime, can rest easy knowing her man won’t be texting “other b****es.”